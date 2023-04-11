This is how your corporate identity helps you to be successful

Corporate identity and corporate design are often mentioned when it comes to corporate strategy and success. The corporate identity indeed plays an important role if you want to survive with your business in the long term. We have written down for you what makes a successful corporate identity and how corporate design and corporate identity are related.

What does corporate identity mean?

Corporate identity or company identity encompasses all the characteristics and properties that a company has define and differentiate from other companies. The term corporate identity is very broad and can include everything from the visual design and logo to the corporate culture and the architecture of the company headquarters.

Why is corporate identity important for corporate success?

Profiling a company means long-term trust and customer loyalty build up. A uniform appearance, be it visually or in the choice of words, lays the foundation for this and determines the corporate identity. If your potential customers move through a consistent range of brands, this corporate identity is experienced as trustworthy. This positive feeling grows stronger with every offer that is appropriately designed in terms of content. Overall, this creates the basis for customer loyalty to your company and your products.

are you still on start of your business start-up, then you should consider how you want to profile yourself and your company. The tone and image you choose affects the impression your customers have of you. Take the time to think about what feelings you want to evoke in customers and what problems you can solve for your customers. When customers feel understood, they will have more confidence that your solution is the best. Once you have defined the right tone and the right basic mood, you can develop one based on that Strategy for your corporate identity. Visually you implement the corporate identity in the corporate design. But the words you choose, how you present yourself online and in social media, and what values ​​and actions you represent also determine your corporate identity.

The three pillars of corporate identity: corporate design, corporate culture and corporate communication

In order to define corporate identity more precisely, one usually divides it into three basic areas or pillars of corporate identity: corporate design, corporate culture and corporate communication.

Corporate design: definition and tasks

The Nielsen Norman group once found that on average only about 20% of a text is actually read. We experience content on a website, for example, primarily visually and emotional. Even without having read a single sentence, a customer can get an impression of your company and your product on your website or as a result of an advertisement. You take advantage of this fact when you create the visual impression of your business Unify representation – i.e. develop a corporate design.

The corporate design is the visual identity Of your company. It includes all print and online publications, the company logo, advertisements and flyers through to business cards and stationery. So anything that needs to be designed in any way. In some companies, the corporate design extends to the design of the work rooms and work clothes. Even acoustic material such as an advertising jingle can be part of the corporate design.

Corporate design ensures that the visual content of your corporate communication is remembered by customers and contains information about what your company offers. A consistent and professionally made corporate design underlines the impression that your company is trustworthy and offers expertise for a specific offer. Your product should be directly above the corporate design associated with your corporate identity can become. Ideally, your customers will recognize the visual elements of your corporate design on many different media of your company, be it on the website, in company brochures, social media ads, your YouTube channel or in tutorials.

Corporate culture: definition and task

The company culture or corporate culture forms the second major pillar of a corporate identity. It includes the lived Values, norms, behavior and ethical principles of a company and its workforce. The corporate culture determines how the employees feel and act at work, whether there is a team spirit and determines the relationship of a company to its environment and to the customers. Corporate culture is closely related to another component of corporate identity, corporate behavior, i.e. the behavior of a company towards customers and employees, the tone and appearance.

Corporate communication: definition and task

The third important pillar of corporate identity is corporate communication. It refers to the way a company operates communicated internally and externally: Which language style is used? Is it more formal or more colloquial? Does a brand use youth slang or slang? How are texts formulated on social media, the website or in press releases? Ideally, corporate design and corporate communication go very well together.

Tips for the implementation of corporate identity and corporate design

Once you have defined a corporate identity and created a corporate design, the ensure consistent application. If all departments, from marketing to sales to support, adhere to the corporate identity, this supports your entrepreneurial success. To ensure that your corporate identity is really implemented and used by all employees everywhere and at all times, the following is recommended:

Create company-owned guidelines for all areas of your corporate identity, which employees can access anytime, anywhere. Create guides and screencasts that help your employees implement corporate identity and design at work. Give all employees access to company-specific fonts and other important ones resources such as frequently used media elements. Create Templates and style scheme for the programs and software used in the company, which all employees can use. Offer help and support for the implementation of corporate identity and corporate design.

Create documentation and guides with Snagit Record your screen, add annotations, arrows and animations and quickly create instructions, documentation and tutorials for your company and internal communication.

Implementation of a corporate design with Snagit

If you often work with visual documentation or presentations, you should also ensure a uniform corporate design here. It does not matter whether this material is only used internally or also in customer contact. Use Stilschemato ensure your employees use your corporate colors and shapes for all visual details. This short video explains how to create a style scheme in Snagit:

Of course, corporate design does not only include colors. Does your company use shadow effects in fonts or do your logos and images have rounded corners? Then you can save those details in Snagit tools as well Save Template: To define a shape, annotation or text style according to your corporate design, click on the respective tool and adjust the properties. If everything looks right, then save this combination as a style scheme that you can later use in other documents and files.

Tool properties can be saved as a style scheme.