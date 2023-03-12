Strategies and examples of successful corporate podcasts

More and more companies decide to start a corporate podcast. Are you also considering publishing your own company podcast? Then learn more about the types, tips on how to get started, and successful examples of corporate podcasts.

Why a corporate podcast?

Even if there is still direct advertising, be it as a TV spot, ads on social media, YouTube advertising or posters in public spaces, more and more companies are relying on content marketing and storytelling. Some formats have already established themselves here, such as the corporate blog and … corporate podcasts. While traditional advertising has to draw attention in a short time, corporate podcasts and podcast marketing focus on depth and strong content that offers lasting added value for the listener. With a corporate podcast, you’ll have the attention of your listeners and potential customers for up to an hour or even longer. If you can also get your listeners to follow you and consume your podcast series regularly, you will be remembered for the long term. Another important advantage of corporate podcasts is the flexible availability: corporate podcasts have no opening hours and no local shop. You can be heard anytime, anywhere, be it on long car or train journeys, while cleaning or chilling on the couch.

Types and successful examples of corporate podcasts

Branded Podcast: “This podcast is brought to you by…”. The branded podcast focuses on a specific topic, be it nutrition, psychology or lifestyle, which an expert deals with. The podcast itself is funded and presented by a company, e.g. B. from a supermarket chain or a fashion brand that is mentioned at the beginning or end of the podcast and is reflected in the corporate design of the podcast, e.g. B. the company logo is placed in the preview image. A successful example of a branded corporate podcast is Iss So by Edeka.

Internal company podcast for the workforce: Especially during the corona pandemic, many companies found it difficult to keep in touch with their workforce. Podcasts should help here and have also proven to be a successful format in the trend towards hybrid work. A company podcast for employees can introduce managers, let individual teams have their say and thus support employer branding. A successful example of such an employee podcast comes from Audi.

External company podcast for image building: Who is behind a company? Do I want to work there? A corporate podcast for image building can provide in-depth and authentic insights into corporate culture, e.g. B. to be attractive as an employer. Introduce personalities and executives or report on successful campaigns, teams or projects. Or establish yourself as a leading institution in your field, e.g. B. in the form of a knowledge podcast like the one from the Fraunhofer Institute.

Training, further education and advice in the company podcast: If your company offers services in the areas of further training or consulting, you can demonstrate your expertise in a podcast and thus win new customers or retain existing customers in the long term. Use the podcast to convey learning or knowledge content in such a way that your customers want to learn more and come back to your services. A well-known example of a successful psychotherapy and counseling podcast is Stahl aber Herzen by Stefanie Stahl.

Dos and don’ts of corporate podcasts

Don’t start a corporate podcast because it’s trending. Start a corporate podcast because the format suits you, you have a relevant topic and you have the resources to produce the corporate podcast over the long term. Don’t expect short-term successes: Even if you have a steady audience after a few months if things go well, you need time to build up your reach. Give yourself at least 6 to 12 months to evaluate the success of your business podcast. Don’t compare the reach of your podcast to the number of followers on your social media channels. The number of your podcast subscribers will usually be smaller. Following a company podcast requires a lot more commitment than liking a few-second Insta clip or sharing a post on LinkedIn. Get to know your target group. Try to respond to their wishes, questions and interests. Your podcast should have real value for your listeners. This can be by offering solutions to a problem, exclusive expert knowledge, insights into your company or simply unique entertainment.

Tips to get your business podcast off to a flying start

Find the right length for your podcast. In a recent survey, a third of respondents preferred a length of 20 to 30 minutes and 30 to 60 minutes. A quarter wanted a length of 10 to 20 minutes and only 4 percent wanted more than 60 minutes. At the beginning, produce several episodes at once, which you publish at short intervals, e.g. B. Daily for the first week. No one subscribes to a podcast that only has one episode and the next one isn’t out for a month. If you like your podcast, your listeners might want to listen to several episodes in a row – and then stick with it. You need a marketing concept, especially when you start your company podcast. Advertise and share your corporate podcast wherever you can: on social media, your website or in the newsletter. If you have a lot of subscribers right from the start, your follower count will grow faster and it will motivate you to keep going. You may even get feedback and questions from your listeners that you can build into new episodes.