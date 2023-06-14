Corresponding to the creation of commercial workstation desktop products, AMD launched the Ryzen Pro 7000 series processors

In addition to launching the Ryzen Pro 7040 series processors for commercial mobile workstation laptop design requirements, AMD also announced the launch of the Ryzen Pro 7000 series processors for commercial workstation desktop products.

The Ryzen Pro 7000 series processors are also built on the Zen 4 architecture, adopting a maximum of 12 sets of core design, and integrating the Radeon RDNA 3 display architecture, the thermal design power consumption is controlled at 65W, also adopts AMD Pro security technology, and deeply integrated with Microsoft It is designed with a safe structure and produced with TSMC’s 5nm process, and the highest operating clock starts from 5.1GHz.

The Ryzen Pro 7000 series processors launched this time include the Ryzen 9 Pro 794 with a maximum of 12 cores and 24 threads, and the Ryzen 7 Pro 7745 with 8 cores and 16 threads. Ryzen 5 Pro 7645 with 6 sets of cores and 12 threads of execution. All three processors correspond to AM5 pin socket design, Wraith Spire radiator, PCIe 5.0, and DDR5 memory.

Compared with the previous generation product Ryzen 5 Pro 5650G, the entry-level model Ryzen 5 Pro 7645 has at least 28% better performance in various performance measurement software, and compared with the Core i5-13400 processor launched by competitors, it is as high as 48%. % performance improvement.

In addition, AMD also explained that the motherboards corresponding to the Ryzen Pro 7000 series processors only start at $85, and at the same time, they are easy to install and compatible with radiators originally designed to correspond to AM4 pin sockets, and even the motherboards are more compatible with future releases. Processor products, so the demand for enterprise applications will bring higher deployment benefits, and can meet higher computing performance and security protection effects.

