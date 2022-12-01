IMG_3703_1.JPG (52.01 KB, Downloads: 0) Download attachment Save to photo album 23 minutes ago upload

The lighting is beautiful and the shape is handsome, and the EXPO technology can easily enjoy good performance

In addition to using DDR5 memory, AMD’s new platform this year also has AMD EXPO technology, allowing players to easily enable the best memory parameters in the BIOS to achieve the best performance. Recently, various manufacturers have also released memory with EXPO technology. This time, we will introduce the “VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD” memory launched by CORSAIR. The shape of VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD is the same as that of VENGEANCE RGB DDR5. The difference is the color matching. It adopts iron gray color matching and provides DDR5 in terms of speed. -5200 (CL40), DDR5-5600 (CL36) and DDR5-6000 (CL30) three specifications, packaged as a dual-channel group, with a capacity of 32GB (16GB x2), the heat sink is made of aluminum, and it is stacked with triangles Geometrically arranged graphics, the texture is good and the heat is quickly discharged to maintain the best working temperature. In terms of performance, it supports AMD EXPO technology. After the BIOS is turned on, it can directly obtain the performance of the highest frequency DDR5-5600. The lighting can be adjusted through the iCUE software. It is equipped with a variety of The luminous lighting effects can also be customized, allowing players to create their own style of visual lighting effects. Let’s take a look at the performance of the beautifully lit and handsome Corsair CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD memory!

Corsair CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD memory packaging

memory body

Visual lighting display

▼Visual lighting effect display

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfxgJPFsc5s

iCUE software introduction

DDR5-5600(EXPO) performance test

testing platform

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Cooler: Jonsbo HXW-360 ARGB

MB: ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara

RAM: CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD 32GB Kit

Storage: WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD

PSU: XFX XTR 750W

OS: Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit

▼CPU-Z Bench



▼AIDA64 memory bandwidth test-Read: 74326MB/s Write: 74311MB/s Copy: 67174MB/s



▼Fritz Chess Benchmark



▼WINRAR compression performance: 55392KB/s



▼7Zip



▼x264 FHD Benchmark-116.5fps



▼x265 FHD Benchmark-135.9 fps



▼HWBOT x265 FHD Benchmark-174.168 fps



▼HWBOT x265 4K Benchmark-44.71 fps



▼Cinebench R20-15595pts



▼Cinebench R23-40311pts



▼Super Pi 1M:6.300 sec



▼wPrime 32M:1.843 sec 1024M:28.455 sec



▼V-Ray Benchmark-45178



▼Corona: 34 Sec



DDR5-5600(EXPO) RAMDISK performance test

▼AJA System Test:Write-20011MB/s Read-19376MB/s



▼ATTO Disk Benchmark:

Maximum read speed up to 29.25GB/s

The maximum write speed can reach 39.06GB/s



▼Crystal Disk Mark Seq Read-26107.76MB/s Seq Write-17252.80MB/s



epilogue

Corsair CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD memory performance is really good, you can directly open AMD EXPO technology after entering the BIOS, you can immediately enjoy the high-quality parameter performance brought by DDR5-5600, the bandwidth has a high-quality performance of 67000~74000MB/s, and the delay Only 68.1ns; RAMDISK can be used to store temporary files in applications, and the reading and writing can provide an astonishing performance of 29~39GB/s, which can reduce the waiting time. This is an achievement that cannot be achieved by all solid-state drives on the market. Overall, the performance Very good.

The new AMD platform is more likely to choose memory. It is recommended to start with products that have passed the compatibility and stability tests of various motherboards when selecting. This can reduce the compatibility or poor stability. If there is a product that supports EXPO technology Modules are definitely the best first choice, and it is guaranteed to be no problem! Are you looking for DDR5 memory with EXPO technology and good visual quality and performance? Corsair CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD memory is a great choice!