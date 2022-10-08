You, you, you, don’t miss it when you pass by!!

A company dedicated to providing general gamers and e-sports players with a series of high-performance PC peripherals and accessories, including mechanical keyboards, e-sports gaming mice, wireless headsets, high-end computer parts and packaged consoles with powerful performance; and is committed to Provide players and players with an excellent game experience, so that they can play their strengths in the best state in the game. Through cooperation and fine-tuning with players, products that are closer to players’ needs can be developed.

Due to the epidemic situation, people’s living conditions have changed. With the increase of online meetings and lectures, electronic peripheral equipment has gradually been paid attention to by people. Among them, the demand for earphones has also increased, and it has become an indispensable part of people. , The selection of earphones will also be adjusted according to the wearing comfort, appearance design, function, brand and price, etc. This time I am honored to have the opportunity to introduce CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND. This earphone is available in white and black. Let the player choose, you can buy it according to your hobbies!!

List of product specifications:

Headphone Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz

Headphone Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Headphone monomer: 50mm

Headphone Sensitivity: 114dB (±3dB)

Microphone directivity type: omnidirectional

Microphone Impedance: 2.2k Ohms

Microphone Frequency Response: 100Hz – 10kHz

Microphone output sensitivity: -41dB (±2dB)

Weight: 273g

Warranty period: 2 years

Headphone case (front and back)



CORSAIR’s usual yellow bottom box has been found several times recently. The one I got is a white earphone. You can see the product name on the right, DOLBY AUDIO 7.1-channel surround sound and can support its own iCUE software. Applicable devices are also clearly marked, including PC, MAC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, etc., which are plug-and-play 3.5 mm audio cables, and there are simple icons on the back to introduce each part.

Open the inside of the box (front and back).

The contents are as above, you can see the headphone body, manual and USB adapter.

The overall design of the earphones looks simple and elegant, and the white color is very durable. The earpads are made of artificial leather and the inside is made of comfortable and soft memory foam, which can be close to most ear types; the earphone shells are all matte-finished. There are not too many fingerprints left on the touch, and the words CORSAIR are also on the head, and the LOGO on the outside of the earmuffs is very conspicuous.

In addition, the model number of this product is also printed on the back of the left earmuff, so that people can clearly know the identity of the earphone. There is a volume adjustment wheel below the model number, which can be easily adjusted and controlled. It is also very convenient. Comes with a drawstring for easy storage. There are 11 sections of the headband for players to adjust, which can be adjusted to a suitable angle according to the comfort of the headgear.

As soon as I took it in my hand, I felt that this headset is very light. It weighs only 273g, which is very light. Even if it is worn for a long time, it will not be uncomfortable. In addition, the author has to wear glasses, so I used to wear it for an afternoon to play games. , the ear will not be uncomfortable, and the light weight makes it easy to carry it out without a burden.

In addition, the use of the microphone is very simple. Just put the microphone away and it will be muted. If you put the microphone down, you can directly call and communicate with teammates, which is convenient for switching.

In addition, because it is an omnidirectional microphone, it can clearly capture the sound, and the headset has also been certified by Discord, which proves its excellent communication effect and sound quality performance. You can see the certification when you open the Discord setting device.

The included USB adapter can facilitate us to connect other devices, and if it has a 3.5 mm jack, it can be directly inserted into it, which is quite convenient even when taking the headphones out.

By using the iCUE software, players can set their own settings. The left side will see the temperature information first, and the right side will see the related settings of the headset: EQ quick adjustment modes, including Pure Direct, Movie Theater, FPS Competition, Clear Chat and Bass Boost.

Turn on or off the DOLBY 7.1 virtual surround sound at the bottom left.

When watching the video, some footsteps or other actions that were not noticed when watching directly on the computer can be clearly felt. In the overall performance of the music, the human voice is very clear and bright, and the sound quality is good. Turn on DOLBY AUDIO 7.1-channel surround sound brings players an immersive experience in games and music. If you want to turn it on, you must use the included virtual 7.1 surround sound USB adapter to enable surround sound on the computer, but Windows version needs to be at least 10+.

After getting along for the past few days, I really think that this headset is really good as an entry-level model. It has a simple and elegant shape, light weight, can be directly connected to most devices, and has DOLBY 7.1 virtual surround sound. Whether it is a player or a general user No earphones will let you down.

tips:

1. What is memory foam?

“Memory foam” is mainly made of polyurethane material, also known as foam foam; it is 30 times softer than ordinary silicone earplugs, and it is breathable and elastic, so it is suitable for various ear types, even if it is worn for a long time. Comfortable and ideal for people who will be using headphones for extended periods of time. In addition, its sealing performance is better than that of silicone rubber, and the sound insulation effect is good, but the only disadvantage is that it is easy to adhere to dirt, and its durability is relatively low, so it needs to be cleaned or replaced frequently.

(Source: https://my-best.tw/8475)