CORSAIR ®Announcing the availability of the CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard worldwide from the CORSAIR online store and distributors. With an MSRP of $279.99, the K100 AIR combines top-notch gaming performance with everyday productivity in an incredibly slim design.

The K100 AIR is CORSAIR’s thinnest gaming keyboard, measuring just 11mm at its thinnest point in its elegant brushed aluminum frame. The keyboard is a true mechanical keyboard featuring Tactile CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical key switches that deliver ultra-responsive, satisfying keystrokes with 0.8mm actuation.

To complement its slim design, the K100 AIR offers flexible and flexible wireless connectivity options on many devices.Super fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and low latency on up to three devices with ease at the touch of a buttonBluetooth® for superb multitasking protected by AES 128-bit encryption.USB wired mode on PC and Mac supports 8,000Hz super polling, powered by CORSAIR AXON super processing technology. The keyboard’s long-lasting battery provides 50 hours of battery life with the RGB backlight on and up to 200 hours with the backlight off, so you can play for days.

The K100 AIR offers full control over RGB lighting effects, with AXON running up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers at once. Customize your keyboard with CORSAIR iCUE software to unlock dynamic wireless RGB control, as well as key remapping, macro programming, and synchronization with the rest of your CORSAIR RGB setup. As the aesthetic and performance focus of the entire desktop, the K100 AIR elevates your gaming experience.

The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available worldwide in a variety of keyboard layouts.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available immediately from the CORSAIR global network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K100 AIR is backed by a two-year warranty, as well as the CORSAIR global customer service and technical support network.

For the latest prices on the CORSAIR K100 AIR, see the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

https://corsair.com/k100-air

https://corsair.com/gaming-keyboards

