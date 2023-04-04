Among Corsair’s many mouse peripherals, the KATAR series has always been known for its exquisite and simple appearance and high-performance hardware specifications. Therefore, for most people, the first impression may not be so deep, but in the computer In the arena, the agility of KATAR gaming mice cannot be underestimated. The latest generation of KATAR series, KATAR Elite Wireless, can be said to be the best among them.

Manufacturer information

■Pirate Ship Technology■ product specification

■ Sensor: Corsair Marksman 26K

■ DPI: Up to 26,000 dpi

■ Return rate: up to 2000Hz

■ Backlight: Zone 1 RGB

■ Wireless connection: 2.4GHz/Bluetooth

■ Customizable control keys: 6

■ Battery life: up to 110 hours

■ Line length: 1.8m

■ Weight: 69g

■ Warranty: 2 years suggested price

NT$3,090

Let’s start with the appearance. Although the shape of KATAR Elite Wireless is not much different from the previous generation, it does not completely inherit the previous generation’s mold, but makes a slight modification. Among them, the front part of the scroll wheel is changed to match the mouse. The left and right keys are aligned, and the overall look is more rounded. In order to highlight the recognition of the mouse, the RGB backlit area has been moved from the original scroll wheel to the pirate ship logo on the mouse, and the two independent side buttons on one side are still retained. Although the shape is symmetrical, it basically still tends to be right-handed. Players use.

Equipped with advanced sensors

KATAR Elite Wireless has a large area of ​​anti-slip texture design on both sides, coupled with a more compact native size, the official recommendation is to use finger grip or claw grip for manipulation. Response, especially for competitive first-person shooting games such as “Heroes of Special Warfare” and “Overwatch”, which put a lot of pressure on the hands for a long time, so Corsair once again carried out the KATAR Elite Wireless Lightweight engineering further reduces the weight to 69 grams, which is even lighter than the previous generation of KATAR PRO XT wired mouse, which can reduce the weight of fingers and achieve smooth and light movements.

At the same time, Corsair did not hesitate to add its highest-end Marksman 26K optical sensor and Slipstream wireless connection technology to KATAR Elite Wireless. Its resolution can reach up to 26,000dpi, with 50G acceleration and 650IPS tracking speed. In terms of wireless transmission With a high return rate of 2,000Hz, it can achieve a latency performance of less than 1 millisecond, which is equivalent to exchanging the price of a mid-level mouse for the performance specifications of a flagship mouse on the market.

Support button customization

In terms of durability, KATAR Elite Wireless still uses Omron micro switches. The left and right keys have a lifespan of 60 million clicks. Its special Quickstrike button design keeps the mouse button and the micro switch with zero gap, thereby shortening the key travel. Consistency is ensured every click. In addition, for the custom functions of buttons and RGB, Corsair integrates them into its own iCUE application, which can support button mapping and macro recording. However, since KATAR Elite Wireless only has 6 custom buttons, the functions are diverse. Sexuality will naturally be subject to some limitations, but players can save the configuration files to the built-in memory of the mouse, and it will be convenient to take it around in the future.

focus view