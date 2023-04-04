Among Corsair’s many mouse peripherals, the KATAR series has always been known for its exquisite and simple appearance and high-performance hardware specifications. Therefore, for most people, the first impression may not be so deep, but in the computer In the arena, the agility of KATAR gaming mice cannot be underestimated. The latest generation of KATAR series, KATAR Elite Wireless, can be said to be the best among them.
Manufacturer information
■Pirate Ship Technology■
product specification
■ Sensor: Corsair Marksman 26K
■ DPI: Up to 26,000 dpi
■ Return rate: up to 2000Hz
■ Backlight: Zone 1 RGB
■ Wireless connection: 2.4GHz/Bluetooth
■ Customizable control keys: 6
■ Battery life: up to 110 hours
■ Line length: 1.8m
■ Weight: 69g
■ Warranty: 2 years
suggested price
NT$3,090
Let’s start with the appearance. Although the shape of KATAR Elite Wireless is not much different from the previous generation, it does not completely inherit the previous generation’s mold, but makes a slight modification. Among them, the front part of the scroll wheel is changed to match the mouse. The left and right keys are aligned, and the overall look is more rounded. In order to highlight the recognition of the mouse, the RGB backlit area has been moved from the original scroll wheel to the pirate ship logo on the mouse, and the two independent side buttons on one side are still retained. Although the shape is symmetrical, it basically still tends to be right-handed. Players use.
Equipped with advanced sensors
KATAR Elite Wireless has a large area of anti-slip texture design on both sides, coupled with a more compact native size, the official recommendation is to use finger grip or claw grip for manipulation. Response, especially for competitive first-person shooting games such as “Heroes of Special Warfare” and “Overwatch”, which put a lot of pressure on the hands for a long time, so Corsair once again carried out the KATAR Elite Wireless Lightweight engineering further reduces the weight to 69 grams, which is even lighter than the previous generation of KATAR PRO XT wired mouse, which can reduce the weight of fingers and achieve smooth and light movements.
At the same time, Corsair did not hesitate to add its highest-end Marksman 26K optical sensor and Slipstream wireless connection technology to KATAR Elite Wireless. Its resolution can reach up to 26,000dpi, with 50G acceleration and 650IPS tracking speed. In terms of wireless transmission With a high return rate of 2,000Hz, it can achieve a latency performance of less than 1 millisecond, which is equivalent to exchanging the price of a mid-level mouse for the performance specifications of a flagship mouse on the market.
Support button customization
In terms of durability, KATAR Elite Wireless still uses Omron micro switches. The left and right keys have a lifespan of 60 million clicks. Its special Quickstrike button design keeps the mouse button and the micro switch with zero gap, thereby shortening the key travel. Consistency is ensured every click. In addition, for the custom functions of buttons and RGB, Corsair integrates them into its own iCUE application, which can support button mapping and macro recording. However, since KATAR Elite Wireless only has 6 custom buttons, the functions are diverse. Sexuality will naturally be subject to some limitations, but players can save the configuration files to the built-in memory of the mouse, and it will be convenient to take it around in the future.
focus view
Key View: Lightweight and responsive
product design ★★★★
Maintaining the simple and simple design of the KATAR series, the surface is matted, with eye-catching RGB lights, and there are triangular anti-slip textures on the side, and the weight is very light.
hardware specification ★★★★
Equipped with high-end Marksman 26K optical sensor and Slipstream low-latency wireless connection technology, internally equipped with Omron micro switches, the click life can reach 60 million times.
connection interface ★★★☆
It can support three connection methods such as wired, 2.4GHz wireless receiver and Bluetooth, and can be used in different devices and situations, but the battery life is only 60 hours in the 2.4GHz connection state.
software function ★★★☆
With the official iCUE application, you can configure key mapping, DPI designation, and RGB lighting effects for 6 groups of keys, and you can also perform speed calibration according to the desktop used by the mouse.
This article was simultaneously published in PC home magazine
Welcome to join the PC home magazine fan group!