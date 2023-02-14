[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Equipped with Sonarworks SoundID sound technology

Corsair announced the launch of two headsets, HS65 and HS55, the former adopts wireless dual-mode design, the latter also adopts wireless connection design, and weighs only 266 grams.

▲HS65

The HS65 wireless headset provides 2.4GHz or Bluetooth connection, so it can be used on a variety of devices. At the same time, it is equipped with Sonarworks SoundID sound technology to correspond to personalized high-quality sound output performance. The body is available in black and white.

With the Corsair iCUE software, you can confirm your personal preferred sound listening experience through quick settings, so as to create a personalized sound quality output. In addition, you can also use Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac models, and can receive audio through omnidirectional microphones.

As for the battery life, it can correspond to up to 24 hours. The earphone itself is designed with a solid aluminum structure, and the mesh grille earmuffs are paired with artificial leather memory foam ear pads for a comfortable wearing experience. The weight is 275 grams.

▲HS65

▲HS65

The simultaneous launch of the HS55 wireless headset has a weight reduced to 266 grams. It also provides low-latency 2.4GHz wireless transmission specifications, but lacks the Bluetooth connection function. It still supports Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound and longer battery life.

▲HS65

Both earphones are sold through Corsair’s global cooperative channels and online stores from now on, and provide a 2-year warranty service.