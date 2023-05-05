Home » Corsair launches MP600 MINI / MP600 CORE XT with slimmer size‧high-speed storage‧M.2 NVMe
Corsair launches MP600 MINI / MP600 CORE XT with slimmer size‧high-speed storage‧M.2 NVMe

Corsair launches MP600 MINI / MP600 CORE XT with slimmer size‧high-speed storage‧M.2 NVMe

Corsair announced two new PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDs, the MP600 MINI and MP600 CORE XT, while expanding the size range of the SSD family to the even smaller M.2 2230 form factor. MP600 MINI continues the high-quality performance of Corsair M.2 SSD, but the size is the smallest M.2 2230 ever, with an external dimension of only 22mm x 30mm. The MP600 MINI is compatible with popular portable gaming systems like the Valve Steam Deck, as well as thin and light PCs with limited space like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and 9. With capacities up to 1TB, the MP600 MINI features PCIe Gen4 performance with read speeds of up to 4,800MB/s and write speeds of 4,800MB/s.

MP600 CORE XT uses high-density 3D QLC NAND flash memory, which is available in three capacities of 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, providing a large number of options for compatible motherboards and Laptops. Its standard M.2 2280 form factor The size can be easily expanded. Support for PCIe Gen4 x4 means you’ll enjoy sustained throughput of up to 5,000MB/s read and 4,400MB/s write, 10 times faster than SATA SSD performance. Both the MP600 MINI and MP600 CORE XT are backward compatible with PCIe Gen3, allowing you to enjoy fast upgrades across a wide range of devices.

MP600 MINI：HKD$959

MP600 Core XT：HKD$459（1TB）/HKD$879（2TB）/HKD$2,099（4TB）

Inquiry: Felton

Tel: 2273 8393

