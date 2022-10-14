A new generation of AM5 platform has been launched, and AMD motherboard platform, in addition to the continuation of the past A-XMP memory one-click overclocking technology, this time with the AM5 platform launched together! That is AMD’s custom EXPO memory one-click overclocking technology! And Corsair has stepped up its pace to launch a set specially optimized and certified for AMD EXPO! Based on the Vengeance RGB series, the “Vengeance RGB DDR5 16GBx2 6000Mhz For AMD” dual-channel memory combination was launched.

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 16GBx2 6000Mhz For AMD Standards:

Memory capacity: 32GB (2 X 16GB)

Memory Clock: DDR5-6000 MHz

Memory Timing: CL30-30-36-76

Memory Specifications: DIMM

Memory voltage: 1.4V

PMIC 類型：Overclocking PMIC

Overclocking Certification: AMD EXPO

Warranty: Lifetime Warranty

Vengeance RGB DDR5 6000Mhz For AMD Unboxing / AMD EXPO Certified

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 For AMD memory has added the AMD EXPO logo on the outer packaging, players can identify it more quickly when purchasing memory, and remind players that they need to confirm whether the product they have received is correct when checking out. !

The appearance design language of the Corsair Vengeance series is very different from the Dominator Platinum series. The memory used this time is gray as the theme color for a large area. The top is made of a pentagonal light bar as the main illuminator of the RGB light guide. Vengeance DDR5 memory The body supports Corsair iCUE software to control lighting effects, and players can customize the lighting effects with other hardware.

This time we tested two pairs of 16GB with a total capacity of 32GB. With the increasing demand for software and the replacement of generations, a single 16GB DDR5 memory capacity has become the market demand standard.



∆ Vengeance RGB DDR5 For AMD box packaging, marked in the lower right corner supports AMD EXPO.



∆ Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 For AMD, 16GBx2 Cool Gray Color Dual Channel Set.

The Vengeance RGB I started this time is a cool gray color scheme. The memory heat sink is made of aluminum material to passively help the particles and PMIC to dissipate heat. On the titanium gray block that occupies a large area, there are many geometric patterns stacked with triangles printed on it. And printed with DDR5 and RGB fonts.



∆ 16GBx2 dual channel combination.

In the center block, part of the armor is light gray, with the words “Vengeance” printed on the wire drawing process, while the back is affixed with a detailed specification sheet of the memory, such as the frequency, timing, voltage, and memory after EXPO is turned on. The capacity of the motherboard itself and the memory SKU serial number that needs to be checked when querying the motherboard memory support list.



∆ Vengeance RGB DDR5 appearance at a glance, printed with a geometric pattern of many triangles arranged.



∆ The detailed specification sheet of the memory is printed on the back, and the serial number required to check the compatibility list of the motherboard is also here.

The Vengeance series memory is displayed by the light guide bar at the top. A small pirate ship Logo is printed on the top view of the memory. The light guide bar is equipped with ten customizable RGB LED lamp beads. The overall lighting effect can be seen. It looks softer.



∆ Corsair Vengeance RGB memory lighting effect display.

Vengeance RGB DDR5 adopts a single-sided chip design, with a total of eight SK Hynix memory chips with a capacity of 2GB on one side. There is also a DDR5 memory integrated power control chip “PMIC” next to the chip. Unlike the motherboard, this design allows the memory to have better efficiency in power management.

In addition to overclocking through the motherboard Bios, Corsair integrates the voltage adjustment function into the Corsair iCUE software. Corsair predicts that in the future, iCUE can be used to set options in AMD EXPO, so that overclockers can efficiently and quickly Adjust the value, but unfortunately, this function has not been updated yet. At present, the author cannot personally operate the demonstration for you to see.



∆ The pin is DDR5 288 Pin. The foolproof hole is different from that of DDR4. Don’t press it with great force.



∆ Corsair iCUE software, DIMM settings page.



∆ Memory lighting effect settings.



∆ Hardware lighting effect settings.



∆ Memory hardware information monitoring page.



∆ Warning light effect setting page.

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 16GBx2 6000Mhz For AMD Memory Test

As can be seen from the SPD page of CPU-Z, this group of memory uses SK Hynix hynix particles, and the memory used this time has AMD EXPO certification, so our test platform should of course use the AMD Ryzem7000 platform that supports DDR5 memory , the motherboard uses GIGABYTE B650E AORUS MASTER and AMD Ryzem Ryzen 9 7950X processors to test Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB 6000Mhz, and test the default JEDEC 4800 Mhz and EXPO overclocking 6000, 6200Mhz performance respectively.



∆ CPU-Z information.



∆ Bios EXPO setup file, 6000Mhz CL 30-36-36-76 Voltage 1.4V.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B650E AORUS MASTER (rev. 1.0)

Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 16GBx2 6000Mhz For AMD

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super

System disk: Team Group CARDEA Z44Q

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro

The default JEDEC clock of Vengeance RGB DDR5 is 4800Mhz CL40-40-40-77, the read and write using AIDA 64 test is 61434MB/s, 64863MB/s, the copy is 56971MB/s, and the delay is 80.2ns. The setting file after key overclocking is 6000Mhz CL 30-36-36-76 voltage 1.4V, using AIDA64 test read and write is 84874MB/s, 89343MB/s, Copy is 77787MB/s, and the delay is 57.4ns.

Under the same automatic voltage setting file, you can overclock to 6200Mhz, but at a higher 6400Mhz, you can’t pass the motherboard’s self-check program. If you want to run at a higher clock, you may need to adjust other parameters. , the reading and writing results of the 6200Mhz test here are 87535MB/s, 90621MB/s, the copy is 80052MB/s, and the delay is 60.8ns. In addition, I remind AIDA64 that the AM5 platform is not yet fully supported, so the test results here are for reference only .



∆ Vengeance RGB DDR5 For AMD memory read speed, write speed test chart.



∆ Vengeance RGB DDR5 For AMD’s AIDA 64 latency test performance.

In addition, use the motherboard EXPO preset file setting 6000Mhz CL 30-36-36-76 voltage 1.4V, use the AIDA64 system memory test item, and conduct a temperature test for the pressure stability of the memory to see if there is no fan on the bare test platform The performance under direct blowing, the highest question rate of SPD Hub reached 53.5°C after 15 minutes of testing. If it is used by ordinary players, there will usually be airflow in front of the case and the upper fan to help the memory dissipate heat, so it is usually used. The ambient temperature will be lower. The data here is for reference only.



∆ AIDA64 system memory temperature test, bare test fanless direct blowing test platform SPD Hub is up to 53.5°C.

Summarize

When AMD launched a new generation of AM5 platform, it also updated its own memory overclocking certification “EXPO”, and Corsair, one of the memory brands, also stepped up its pace to update its product series, launching the Vengeance RGB DDR5 For AMD series, Give players on different platforms more choices.

The heat dissipation armor of Vengeance RGB DDR5 For AMD is a relatively low-key color scheme, but the top is equipped with a very high-profile RGB light bar. In this test platform, it has a good read and write performance and a latency of 57.4ns. Using SK Hynix Sea Lux Particles believe that there is also a good overclocking performance that can make all players have a good time! If the performance and appearance budget meet the needs of players, this group of memory is also a good choice.