What is the market missing? “A dedicated streaming laptop,” Corsair decided. Then they looked at Elgato and said; “That’s you.”

While the price may seem steep, at over £2800 for a machine with a Ryzen 7 6800HS, Radeon 6800M with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe, and a 2560 x 1600 inch IPS 240Hz display, it’s aimed at not just us mere mortals, but The extreme use of Elgato products proves that it is very much aimed at a specific target group, probably video creators and professional streamers. Still, the design could suit anyone, and it’s subtle and industrial in a good way.

It has to be said that it is difficult to compare based on specs alone. Not many other computers have Ryzen 7 but then have 12GB or larger graphics cards, and the same goes for panels. In terms of specs, the ROG G15 is probably the closest, with worse graphics, but also £600 cheaper. And they don’t have that weird design where the computer hinge gets stuck, leaving a big hole under the screen so that the touch buttons behind the LCD panel can get really scratched and worn out. I don’t understand this logic.

The first thing you notice about the Voyager A1600 is the large S key macro bar at the top, with a nice Corsair logo in the center that turns into a clear battery light. Buttons can be programmed, and while the idea is nice, I personally prefer tactile buttons to touch interfaces. This is of course to integrate Elgato’s Stream Deck software with their camera software. For the same reason, a 1080p 30fps camera with a reasonable microphone is integrated. Most of all, I’m glad there’s a physical button to turn off the camera. I agree that german neon yellow and black are corsair colors, but the flap in front of the camera shouldn’t be yellow like this when the rest of the frame is black. It stands out too much.

There are quite a few connections, such as USB-4 with Thunderbolt 3, the new USB-C 40 Gbit/s standard that supports Corsair’s own Slipstream. There is also a connection to e.g. mice via radio waves and DBS, which has no explanation. Essentially, it is an integral part of WIFI 6E, and is an extra feature that Qualcomm’s WIFI system can use (dual-band simultaneous), you can use the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz frequency bands at the same time to get lower signal delay. This is nothing new, but Qualcomm is specifically designed for gaming over WIFI. However, I don’t know anything about the fact that the Voyager A1600 doesn’t have Ethernet ports and HDMI. 100% wireless streaming and simultaneous gaming doesn’t seem like the answer, especially considering WIFI outside of Northern Europe is rarely something to shout about. Yes, you can pull the DisplayPort through the USB-C connector, but again, why not just have an HDMI port in there?

The keyboard is pretty good. There are Capellix LEDs under the keys and use Cherry MX ULP switches. It’s solid, tactile, and at least that’s how all keyboards should be made. I have to admit that while I’m pretty technically against using trackpads for anything but the absolute basic, this glass version of the Microsoft Precision trackpad is actually well made and even comfortable to use. It’s as if the friction between the fingers and the plate itself basically disappears – which is glorious.

Unfortunately, the only USB-A port is on the right side, which is never wise when you use a wired mouse and are right-handed. It might just be placed on the left. In fact, it should be assumed that since the design has fully converted to USB-C, there are too few USB-A ports. Also, you can of course use Slipstream, but it’s only supported by the latest, most expensive Corsair devices, so unless you want to use Bluetooth, you’re forced to use a USB-A port that you can use for your mouse.

The speakers are fine for a laptop, better than a lot of other things, but interestingly, no more than that. There’s good speech recognition, and something resembling a real midrange. Talking about Dolby Atmos sound in general from a pair of laptop speakers that claims to “bring life to even the subtlest layers and details” is a bit annoying. My point is that this is physically impossible due to the physical and economic limitations of laptops. The streaming section is better than you might think; it’s very simple to perform functions using this Touch Bar, but the entire streaming section is also very dominant in the way the interface is set up.

The computer is rather heavy at 2.4kg and the battery is 99Wh. Corsair said they got eight hours of video out of it, and I have to admit I only got a little over five hours. Note that this is where it only runs on integrated graphics, with the real thing turned off.

The screen is the real star – it’s pretty consistent in terms of color reproduction, and it’s one of the few times I’ve had the same sense of quality as a standalone monitor. I’m usually not a fan of 16:10 and still don’t, but given the hardcore streaming profile it at least makes sense. 240Hz is pretty good once you get used to it, it’s weird to go back to 144Hz, it feels like, well, less fluid and less organic. The response time is 3ms, it’s IPS, and it doesn’t say anything about DCI-P3 coverage.

Most of this is managed through the ICUE software, but I’m missing an easy way to update the GPU and dieset through ICUE. You have to know how to do this yourself by now, I think it should be integrated when everything else is easy and accessible. It also doesn’t measure what the CPU temperature is, which I must say is very relevant. In fact, I’ve had trouble finding any software that can be used to access the CPU temperature sensor.

The cooling in the machine isn’t well described, but during benchmarking, I ran everything at max settings. This also cost a 51dB sound level meter. The GPU normally runs at 51 degrees, then goes up to 78 degrees when pushed to the limit.

The same goes for the acting. Generally speaking, many games will not run at the standard 1440p, but stay at 1600p. Therefore, these figures can be difficult to compare.

3D Benchmark

Time Spy: 4997

Time Spy Supreme Edition: 7478

Speed ​​mode: 1904

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077 without Ray Tracing

1080p： 95，83

1600p： 56，28

Dirt 5

The Division 2

Total War： Warhammer III

1080p： 77，1

1600p： 46，4

Far Cry 6

Look at the numbers and yes for many people they’re distorted at 1600p instead of 1440p but at it’s hefty price point I’d say performance is at least 10% and in some cases as much as 15% , below my reasonable expectations for such an expensive machine.

Yes I’m fully aware that it’s aimed at streaming but if you don’t have any headroom, i.e. any performance reserve, then playing and streaming at the same time can quickly become a problem, especially if it’s one that can cause performance fluctuations big game.

Additionally, there are a few design choices and omissions that I find hard to fathom, such as the lack of an HDMI port and a single USB-A port. On the other hand the screen is great so it’s not a bad start but maybe they should get more input from how to design such a computer this has to assume they’ve done such a user friendly streaming and touch bar system.