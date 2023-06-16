Corsair Xeneon Flex: Krümmbarer Gaming-Monitor im Test

With the Xeneon Flex, Corsair has proven that bendable displays can also be useful for gaming monitors. The actually flat screen can be transformed into a curved monitor with just one movement. We looked at how the technology works in practice.

The most important data at a glance

Panel OLED Size 45 inches (21:9) resolution 3.440 x 1.440 Pixel frame rate 240 Hz brightness 1,000 cd/m² connections 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x 3,5-mm-Audioausgang, 4x USB-A, 1x USB-C (DP), 1x USB-C Ergonomics Tiltable (22 Degrees) Features Einbrennschutz, Motion-Blur-Canceling-Technologie, Low Blue Light-Technologie, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync Preis 2.399,99€

design & processing

Before the gaming monitor is ready for use, the underside of the stand must first be attached. Fortunately, this is done in a few seconds and no additional tools are required. The wide bottom is made of metal and offers the ultrawide display a stable hold on the desk.

A corrugated plastic covering is used for the rest of the base. A small logo of the manufacturer is emblazoned at the top end, and most of the connections are located further down. Otherwise, you immediately notice the large device on the back, which stretches across the entire width of the display and ensures that the monitor can be bent manually. Unusually, the display comes with a highly reflective back. It’s a pity that the base and the back of the monitor are hardly visible in everyday life, because the combination is quite chic.

Overall, the workmanship is of high quality, as you would expect for a gaming monitor in this price range. Only the curvature of the display is a bit notchy and doesn’t run quite as smoothly as hoped in advance. It takes a certain amount of force to be able to bend the display in a radius of up to 800R. At first you are a bit reluctant to break anything. After all, you quickly get used to the feeling.

The connections

The Corsair Xeneon Flex comes with a whole range of connection options. Most of these are on the back of the stand. Two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A and two USB-C ports are waiting for us there. One of the USB-C ports comes with a DP Alt Mode. There are two more USB-A ports and a 3.5 mm audio output for headphones on the front.

Flat becomes curved

Let’s be honest: when we first introduced the Corsair Xeneon Flex to the market, we imagined the transformation to be somehow more magical. In our imagination, all you had to do was press a button and the monitor – or rather integrated motors – did the rest by itself. The reality then looks a bit different.

In order to bend the display into its curved position, narrow handles can be extended on both sides. These handles are then used to either pull the display forward to bend it or push it back to return it to its original flat position.

As already indicated above, this works quite well in practice, but bending in particular is not really smooth and requires a little effort. In addition, the curvature is not quite even, which is probably due to the mechanism. Theoretically, only one half of the display could be curved while the other remained straight. Do you need that? Probably not – but it’s nice nonetheless.

Brilliant Display

The Corsair Xeneon Flex has a 45-inch OLED panel in 21:9 format. The resolution is 3440×1440 pixels, which results in a pixel density of around 83 PPI. This is comparable to a 27-inch Full HD monitor. This is undoubtedly sufficient for gaming and it feels like all details are displayed beautifully sharp. However, a slightly higher frame rate would not have hurt for work. When reading texts in particular, the picture appears a bit pixelated when you take a closer look.

The monitor then reveals its true strengths in the color and contrast display. As is typical for OLEDs, the Corsair Xeneon Flex impresses with rich black values ​​and the DCI-P3 color space is covered by 99 percent. The monitor is factory calibrated and has a color deviation of Delta E < 2. It is therefore also ideal for semi-professional graphic designers.

However, since it is essentially a gaming monitor, the Corsair Xeneon Flex also scores with a brisk refresh rate of 240 Hertz and a response time of just 0.03 ms (GtG). The maximum brightness of the monitor should be 1,000 cd/m². In practice, however, significantly lower values ​​are achieved. In very brightly lit rooms, the radiance is almost a bit too weak. This is not a problem in the darkened gaming room.

One aspect that has fallen victim to the bendable display is ergonomics. The monitor can be tilted forwards and backwards by up to 22 degrees. However, there is no height adjustment, rotation or even a pivot function. Buyers must therefore come to terms with the standard height. A VESA mount cannot be attached either.

Conclusion

The Corsair Xeneon Flex delivers an excellent image in most everyday situations. Colors and contrasts are at a top level, refresh rate and response time are also impressive. However, depending on the intended use, the low brightness and the low pixel density could be annoying.

PRO CONTRA High quality appearance… …except for the bending mechanism Stepless change between flat and curved Low pixel density Very good color representation Low brightness Excellent contrasts Limited ergonomics High frame rate high price Low response time Many connection options

In the end, the Corsair Xeneon Flex is perfect for people who just can’t decide between a flat and a curved monitor and prefer to spend their time in atmospheric games like Hogwarts Legacy or Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, the bending mechanism does not appear 100 percent stable to us. This will certainly be solved more elegantly with future models. The idea is ingenious, at least for now.