Cosmic Black Widow?Spider pulsar devours companion star | spider | star | pulsar

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the largest globular star cluster in the Milky Way, Omega Centauri. Using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, researchers have observed a spider pulsar within the cluster, demonstrating its ability to destroy nearby stars.

Omega Centauri, estimated to be approximately 12 billion years old, has become a focal point for astronomers due to its unique characteristics. The recent discovery of 18 millisecond pulsars within the cluster, located about 17,700 light-years away from Earth, has provided valuable insights into the behavior of these fascinating celestial objects.

A spider pulsar, a specific type of millisecond pulsar, is named for its predatory habits, resembling certain species of spiders that consume their partners. It is a binary star system consisting of a pulsar and a smaller companion star, which the pulsar can feed on.

In a recent study, American and Canadian astronomers found that 11 millisecond pulsars within Omega Centauri emit X-rays, with five of them being spider pulsars concentrated near the cluster’s center. This discovery has shed light on the differences between two types of spider pulsars: the “Redback” and the “Black Widow.”

The “Redback” spider pulsar, with a companion star between 1/10 and 1/2 of the mass of the sun, emits brighter X-rays compared to the “Black Widow,” whose companion star is less than 5% of the mass of the sun. This finding confirms that the brightness of X-rays emitted by spider pulsars is linked to the mass of the companion star, with larger companions leading to more intense X-ray emissions.

Furthermore, the close proximity between spider pulsars and their companion stars, typically just 1 to 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon, makes the energy particles emitted by the pulsars particularly lethal to their companions.

The discovery of these spider pulsars in Omega Centauri has opened up new possibilities for understanding the behavior and impact of these celestial objects. The data gathered by the Chandra X-ray Observatory has provided valuable insights into the dynamics of millisecond pulsars, offering a deeper understanding of the mysteries of our universe.

