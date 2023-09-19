Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Prepare for Return to Earth after Extended Stay on ISS

After an unexpected extension of more than six months on the International Space Station (ISS), cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin from Roscosmos, along with astronaut Frank Rubio from NASA, are finally preparing to return to Earth next week. The delay in their return was caused by a breakdown in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which was originally supposed to bring them back in March.

With an impressive record of their stay in space, the three astronauts are now focusing on their safe return to Earth using the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on the 27th. When they initially arrived at the ISS on September 22, their mission was expected to last only six months. However, three months later, the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft they arrived in experienced a coolant leak, resulting in Roscosmos deeming it unsafe for the astronauts’ return.

To solve the dilemma, Roscosmos and NASA agreed that the damaged capsule would return to Earth without a crew on March 28. Meanwhile, an unmanned MS-23 ship was launched as a cargo ship carrying essential supplies and medical research. The plan is for this ship to eventually rescue the three astronauts later this month.

As the return date approaches, Commander Sergey Prokopyev and flight engineers Dmitri Petelin and Frank Rubio are busy preparing their boarding suits on the Soyuz MS-23. Equipped with parachutes, this spacecraft will safely land the astronauts back on Earth on the scheduled date.

The delay in the astronauts’ return has undoubtedly posed challenges, but with the necessary preparations in place, their safe return to Earth is now just a week away.