Cost-effective high CP value! The magnetic charging stylus made by eiP for iPad is comparable to Apple Pencil in function, and the same field is added: magnetic paper film, detachable Bluetooth keyboard

All kinds of online courses are very popular recently, and the editor also followed suit and bought a few interesting courses to take. One of the courses is a drawing course for iPad. Only then did I realize that it is not easy to draw well on the iPad!Regardless of my kindergarten-level painter, it is a bit difficult for me to get used to the touch of a stylus and a tablet.

Fortunately, I recently came into contact with the new eiP brand launched by Lemeng International, and launched a series of super easy-to-use accessories with high CP value for iPad, from eiP Pencil stylus, eiP magnetic paper film to eiP magnetic The detachable bluetooth keyboard, after installing it on the iPad, the whole painting feels much better! ! ! ! ! (Let me express my surprise with a lot of exclamation points) Because it is so easy to use, editors now use it in addition to drawing in online courses, and even when I go to company meetings, I will bring a whole set of accessories to record, even work It just got easier!

Petty bourgeois must have eiP Pencil to use the stylus well

Let me briefly introduce the brand of eiP. eiP is a brand of iPad accessories newly established by the Lemeng International team in 2023. Before the establishment of eiP, the Lemeng team has been working on iPad peripheral accessories for many years. It should be the well-known Penoval, which is operated by Lemeng

The next step is of course to start with the editor’s new favorite eiP Pencil! eiP currently provides two types of stylus, eiP Pencil and eiP Pencil Pro. The main differences between the two stylus are the charging method, power display design, and booting method. Both stylus are packaged in environmentally friendly packaging. Print the pattern of the stylus and paste the model sticker

eiP Pencil is suitable for petty bourgeoisie, as long as it is one-third of the price of the original Apple Pencil (eiP Pencil is priced at 1,290 yuan), it also provides super long battery life, physical operation buttons, intuitive battery light display on the pen, Perfect function support, whether it is used for drawing or writing notes, it is very easy to use

If you have a little more budget, it is recommended to start with eiP Pencil Pro, which has more wireless charging functions, and can be charged next to the iPad like Apple Pencil 2. It also provides Bluetooth power display, and you can directly check the remaining power on the tablet. It also supports Quick screenshots, quick notes and other functions like the original stylus, suitable for lazy people like me, buy a pen with all functions directly in place, the price is 1,590 yuan compared with the original factory, it is still very cheap

eiP Pencil small unboxing

The contents of the eiP Pencil package are complete. In addition to the eiP Pencil, a set of replacement nibs, a charging cable and a product warranty card are also attached. As long as the iPad models launched after 2018 can be used with the eiP Pencil

The whole pen is a simple all-white design. The diameter of the pen body is 8.9mm. If the pen body is too thin to hold for a long time, the hand will feel sore, but the size of this pen is just right, and it is very comfortable to hold.

eiP Pencil is designed with a Type-C charging port at the end of the pen, and the stylus can be charged with the Type-C charging cable included in the package. The new iPad is also replaced with a Type-C charging port, so you only need to use it when you go out. Charge two devices with one cable

You can check the battery level by looking at the light next to the eiP on the body of the pen. The red light means that the power is below 20%, and it is time to charge the stylus. The blue light means that the power is between 20% and 60%, and the green light means The power is between 60% and 100%, and the power is full

It can be used for about 15 hours when fully charged. If you use it for two hours a day, you only need to charge it once a week, and the charging speed is very fast. You can charge from 0% to 100% in about 30 minutes.

The power on and off of the eiP Pencil is controlled by the physical button at the end of the pen, which can be turned on and off with a single tap, without additional pairing with the iPad, and can be used anytime

eiP Pencil Pro small unboxing

Another relatively high-end eiP Pencil Pro is a stylus equipped with magnetic wireless charging function. It is compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini 6. In addition to eiP Pencil Pro, the package also provides magnetic suction. Charging cable and replacement pen head, so that there is an independent charging cable that can be used in case the tablet cannot charge the stylus

The diameter of the eiP Pencil Pro is the same as 8.9mm. It feels just right when you hold it, and the weight is just right. After picking up the pen, it will automatically turn on without pressing the button. It will automatically shut down to save power, and it is very intuitive to use

Remember to pair with the iPad when you use it for the first time. After pairing, you can see the remaining power of the eiP Pencil Pro in the Bluetooth list of the console.

Charging can be done directly next to the iPad, but if the iPad at hand cannot be magnetically charged, you can also use the charging cable included with the package to charge the eiP Pencil Pro

Full-featured eiP Pencil stylus

After looking at the features and differences of the two stylus pens, let’s introduce the common features of the two stylus pens: eiP Pencil and eiP Pencil Pro have the same nib design as Apple Pencil, both are 1.4mm The nib can be precisely placed where you want to write. The writing and stroke thickness can be flexibly controlled. The nib itself is strong and wear-resistant. However, if you want to use it for a long time, there are also replacement nibs in the package for replacement.

If you are using drawing software such as Procreate or Sketchbook, you should use different stroke functions. Sometimes to create different drawing effects, you have to tilt the stylus to draw. eiP Pencil and eiP Pencil Pro Both support tilt angle changes, you can draw different content at different tilt angles

Most people are used to writing with their palms and wrists leaning against the writing surface, and relatively few people write with their wrists hanging. Therefore, both eiP Pencil and eiP Pencil Pro have the function of anti-palm accidental touch, and can rest on the tablet with peace of mind When writing, you don’t have to worry about sudden handwriting running to the contact point between the palm and the tablet, and you don’t have to worry about unexpected handwriting on the screen

The operation also supports the quick screenshot function, just swipe from the lower left corner of the iPad to the middle of the screen to take a screenshot

If you swipe from the bottom right corner of the iPad to the center, you can open the memo

Knock cute carrot pen case

Although Baibai’s eiP Pencil is very youthful, but sometimes when a girl’s heart bursts out, she just wants to take a cute and cute pen out. At this time, she needs to use the small accessory carrot pen case~

Putting on the eiP Pencil immediately turns the white Wenqing stylus into a vibrant carrot pen, super cute!

Adding a pen cover can not only protect the pen body from getting dirty or scratched, but the silicone material can also change the grip of the hand and make it softer. In addition to matching with eiP Pencil, it is also possible to match with Apple Pencil 2

eiP magnetic paper film, the writing feel is greatly upgraded

As I mentioned earlier, when I first started drawing with an iPad, my grasp of the drawing feel was really low. The main reason is that drawing on a smooth screen with a stylus is not the same as drawing on paper. Small, it takes a little time to get used to it, but if you want to shorten this habituation period, the easiest way is to install the magnetic paper film launched by eiP on the iPad!

Out of the box, the eiP magnetic paper film contains the eiP magnetic paper film itself, a portable paper film storage clip and a wiping cloth. The magnetic paper film is super cool, and the surface is treated with AG frosting, which feels like paper same feeling

After attaching the iPad screen through the black magnetic strips on both sides, you can write on the iPad naturally. Because it is magnetic, you can take it off and re-attach it at any time if you feel crooked. There will be no glue residue The problem is that the magnetic strength is also very strong. Even people who write hard will not slip. The matte surface is not easy to wear and can be used repeatedly.

The openings that should be left in the paper-like film are also left well, which will not affect the normal use

There is also a magnetic cleaning cloth attached to the package, which can not only be used to wipe fingerprints or paper-like film on the iPad screen, but the small magnet in the corner can quickly absorb the paper-like film on the iPad and remove the paper-like film. It is much easier to remove the paper film

The eiP paper film can transform into a hand-painted screen in a second. After removing it, the high-definition large screen can be restored immediately. This paper film is made of anti-blue light material. If you need to look at the screen for a long time You can also install a paper-like film to reduce eye discomfort

When you go out, just put the paper-like film in the storage folder and you can take it with you at any time. You are not afraid of dust and debris in your bag damaging the paper-like film.

After the iPad is paired with eiP magnetic paper film, writing is really similar to writing on paper. The friction is relatively large. It really feels like writing by yourself when writing, and it is more attractive when drawing The realism of drawing really greatly improves the user experience of the combination of stylus and iPad. It is recommended that people who often use iPad to write notes or draw pictures must use it with eiP paper film. The whole handwriting feeling is much more comfortable.

eiP Magnetic Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard

Sometimes when I go out to work and don’t want to bring a computer, I will change to bring an iPad with an eiP magnetic suction Bluetooth keyboard to go out, so that I can quickly record when I need to enter more text, but it doesn’t need to be as heavy as a laptop. travel light

The power-on method is very simple. There is a button on the side of the keyboard that can be turned on by pushing it from OFF to ON. Press Fn+C at the first power-on to quickly pair with the iPad. There is no need to re-pair after that, and it can be used directly every time it is turned on.

The eiP magnetic detachable Bluetooth keyboard adopts the two-in-one design of the keyboard and the protective case. When working, you can attach the magnetic keyboard to the protective case and start typing directly with the keyboard. If you don’t need the keyboard, for example, when confirming the screen content with colleagues When using the keyboard, you can take the screen with you as long as you remove the keyboard. The magnetic function is really super convenient. You don’t need to move around with a thick keyboard, but you can still enjoy the advantage of fast typing on the keyboard.

There is also a storage space for the pen slot under the protective case, where you can store the eiP Pencil or a stylus of the same specification for easy portability. Of course, it is also possible to suck the stylus on the side of the tablet, but the editor recommends it Putting it in the storage slot can greatly reduce the chance of finding a stylus hahaha

The bracket at the back of the protective cover can be adjusted freely from 20 to 180 degrees, even if the table is uneven or you want to avoid light reflection, you can adjust it freely

If there is a need to stand up the iPad, there is also a small corner on the protective case to allow the screen to stand up, so considerate

The protective case with the keyboard can just protect the iPad in 360 degrees without dead angle, and it adopts the heat dissipation grid design, which can reduce the chance of overheating even if the iPad is used for a long time. You don’t have to worry about cleaning

The pairing of the eiP magnetic detachable keyboard and the iPad is very simple. Just press the Fn+C key, and the Bluetooth indicator light in the lower right corner of the keyboard will flash. At this time, you can find the eiP Keyboard in the Bluetooth pairing interface of the iPad, and click to pair.

If you want to check the remaining power of the Bluetooth keyboard, just press Fn + the Cmd button on the right, and the indicator light in the lower right corner of the keyboard will flash. If it flashes once, it means that the power is less than 25%, and if it flashes twice, it means that the power is about 25% to 50%. Three flashes means the battery is 50% to 75%, and four flashes means the battery is 75% to 100%

What’s cool is that this Bluetooth keyboard can adjust the backlight color~~!Each color has three levels of brightness, and there are 7 colors of backlight in total. If you want to change the keyboard color according to your mood every day, just press Fn+Enter to adjust different backlight colors, and press Fn with Shift on the right to adjust the backlight brightness. This function is available on iPad Rare in bluetooth keyboards

The typing feel is pretty good. The key travel has a certain depth and provides enough feedback. The configuration is similar to the keyboard configuration of the Mac system, so you can intuitively use screenshots, return to the main screen, adjust the volume or screen brightness, etc. Function

It also supports iPadOS touchpad gestures, and the operation is as smooth as using the original keyboard, but the price is only one-fifth of the original factory (eiP magnetic detachable Bluetooth keyboard is only 2,390 yuan), super cost-effective

in conclusion

I have been with eiP Pencil, eiP Bluetooth keyboard and eiP magnetic paper film for so long, and now I can’t use iPad without these good friends. It makes the writing and operation experience of iPad more convenient, whether it is the special operation developed by iPadOS or Fast function, eiP’s iPad accessories are all fully supported, and more importantly, the price is much cheaper than the original factory, even if you buy all of them at the end of the month, you don’t have to worry about it.

Just like the Essentials for Intelligent Products represented by eiP, it provides people-friendly, intuitive, and high-quality products, and provides a complete 3C experience from the perspective of consumers. It is indeed experienced in the products mentioned in this article, no matter where you want to come If you need a stylus, need a paper-like film to assist writing, or want to get an iPad keyboard to improve your clerical skills, you can all buy it on the eiP official website!