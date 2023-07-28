Countdown to the Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta: Limited Time to Play, Make it Count!

Title: Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta Announced: Limited Time to Play and Test the Game

Subtitle: Ed Boon reveals August 18-21 for the exclusive Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta, offering fans a taste of the highly anticipated game.

Fans of the legendary fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat, rejoice! Ed Boon, the co-founder of NetherRealm Studios, has exciting news for all eager gamers. The highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta has been announced and will run from August 18th – 21st. This limited-time opportunity promises an exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming installment of the iconic series.

Taking to Twitter, Boon expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “August 18… My mother’s birthday. Tobias’ mother’s birthday. 1995 MK movie release date. Now… Order pre-beta #MK1!!” The announcement sparked immediate interest among fans, who have been anxiously awaiting the release of Mortal Kombat 1.

The beta version of the game is expected to showcase an array of characters, providing players with an ample selection to test and explore. As the release is still a month away, there is a high likelihood that more characters will be available in this pre-order beta compared to previous server tests. The expanded character roster will undoubtedly heighten the anticipation for what Mortal Kombat 1 has in store.

It is crucial to note that access to the pre-order beta will be exclusive to those who have pre-ordered the game on consoles. This requirement ensures that dedicated fans and early supporters can experience the game firsthand and offer valuable feedback to further enhance the final product.

Mortal Kombat enthusiasts are overwhelmed with anticipation for the latest installment, which promises to deliver stunning graphics, intense gameplay, and an enthralling storyline. The pre-order beta serves as a gateway for players to get a taste of what’s to come and immerse themselves in the legendary world of Mortal Kombat.

As with any major gaming announcement, the news has generated a massive buzz on social media platforms. Fans have taken to Twitter and other platforms to express their excitement and anticipation for Mortal Kombat 1’s pre-order beta. Thousands of tweets and comments have flooded in, all eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the game firsthand.

The official release of Mortal Kombat 1 is set for [release date]. However, for those aiming to make their mark early in the realm of Mortal Kombat, the pre-order beta offers a limited opportunity to showcase their skills and become familiar with the game mechanics.

With only a few days left to play the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta, players are advised to make the most of this exclusive opportunity. The beta promises to provide a thrilling preview of what’s in store when Mortal Kombat 1 officially hits the market.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Twitter Announcement: https://twitter.com/noobde/status/1684626229020721152

