Counter-Strike 2 Announced This Summer

Counter-Strike 2 Announced This Summer

Very credible rumors about a Counter-Strike sequel have been swirling for months, but the closest we’ve come to an official announcement from Valve was the trademark a few days ago… until now.

Valve has officially launched what it calls Counter-Strike 2. Not that we’ve been told much about it, other than that it will be a “complete overhaul of every system, piece of content, and part” of the original, and the biggest technological leap in the history of the series, thanks to Valve’s Source 2 engine. Three of these upgrades are highlighted in the video below: subscale technology, dynamic and volumetric smoke, and definitely not least a visual upgrade for all maps, and even a complete overhaul of some maps.

All of this looks and sounds incredible, so it’s pretty exciting that some of you might be able to play an early version of the game today. The limited beta has just begun, so check your notifications in CS:GO. It’s worth mentioning that Valve selects players based on recent playtime on official servers, trust factor, Steam account rank, and many other factors, so you might not be one of the lucky ones to get an invite from the first wave.

Not that you’ll have to wait a long time either way. Counter-Strike 2 will launch this summer as a free upgrade. The fact that it’s an upgrade also means you keep all the weapon finishes, stickers, and everything else, and they’ll obviously look, sound, and feel better too. Expect to learn more details about all of this in the coming months.

How does it sound and look like so far?

