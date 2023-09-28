Counter-Strike 2 is finally here!

Probably the most popular shooter series is entering the next round. The successor to CS:GO has been officially available since yesterday and the number of players is bursting at the seams.

Image: Valve

Valve revealed Counter-Strike 2 to the public back in March. Since then, we not only know what innovations await us. There was even a beta phase for everyone who wanted to test the game for themselves. Even during the beta period, the shooter shone with impressive player numbers.

And things don’t look any different at the moment. As of this writing, there are more than 1.1 million players online. This puts Counter-Strike 2 far ahead of Dota 2 and other competitors. The feedback from players is mostly positive. The new tick rate system is particularly praised. But the polished graphics, new maps and dynamic smoke grenades are also impressive.

Counter-Strike 2 is a free upgrade for CS:GO. The predecessor, who had already had more than 10 years under his belt, is finally being sent into retirement. Anyone who has already been able to put together a large loot collection in CS:GO doesn’t have to worry. Existing items will be transferred to Counter-Strike.

The system requirements are still very moderate. At least an Intel Core i5 750, 8G GB RAM and a graphics card with 1 GB video memory and support for DirectX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 are recommended. In this way, Valve is ensuring that Counter-Strike 2 is once again available to as many players as possible.

How about you: Have you already gotten a taste of Counter-Strike 2? If so, how do you like the new shooter so far? Please let us know in the comments.

