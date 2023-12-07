Counter-Strike 2’s latest patch bans innocent players

Counter-Strike 2 Update Triggers Unwarranted VAC Bans

Monday’s highly anticipated update to Counter-Strike 2 had players excited for bug fixes and improvements. However, the update also brought with it a wave of unwarranted VAC bans, leaving many players frustrated and confused.

A Valve spokesperson has commented on the incident, stating that they are actively working to restore the accounts of all those affected. Despite this assurance, many players are feeling the effects of the update on their trust factor in the game. Comments from affected players have flooded online platforms, expressing their frustrations and confusion.

Some players have reported that their trust factor has suddenly turned red, despite having a phone number, mobile authenticator, Prime status, and no history of cheating. This has left many long-time players feeling disillusioned and betrayed by the game they have invested countless hours into.

Valve has acknowledged that they have work to do in order to fully restore trust in the game following the chaotic update. It is hoped that order will be restored within a few days, but for now, players are left feeling uncertain and frustrated.

If you have been affected by the update, it is recommended to follow updates from Valve and to reach out to their support team for assistance. The community is hopeful that the issues will be resolved swiftly and that Counter-Strike 2 can return to its former state of fairness and enjoyment for all players.

