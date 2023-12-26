Counterfeit version of 7-Zip lurking in Microsoft Store has been removed after being discovered

Counterfeit Version of 7-Zip Software Found on Microsoft Store Contained Malware

Malware is a pervasive issue, even in official app stores. A recent discovery by a network security company revealed that a counterfeit version of the popular 7-Zip software was available on the Microsoft Store, and it contained malware. The fake software has since been removed from the shelves after the discovery was reported.

Reports indicate that the fake version of 7-Zip appeared to mimic the legitimate compression tool, but the real version is not actually available on the Microsoft Store. Chinese network security company Qi Anxin uncovered that many individuals had been infected with the Lumma Stealer malware. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the culprit was a fake 7-Zip listing on the Microsoft Store.

The counterfeit software, known as 7z-Soft, appears to be in Russian, indicating that it may have been designed to target Russian users with malware. However, Qi Anxin also noted that the official website of 7-Zip cannot be found on Baidu in China and is only accessible on a few other websites. Due to the misleading nature of the counterfeit content, many individuals placed their trust in the reputation of the Microsoft Store as the “official app store” and unknowingly downloaded the fake software. After the issue was reported to Microsoft, the malware-infected 7-Zip has been removed from the shelves and is no longer available for download.

