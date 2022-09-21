Yesterday I received my new classical guitar, an Armin Hanika. I’m talking about it because contrary to the mainstream approach of digital marketing, made up of empty appearances and methods to stimulate the compulsive urge to buy (often useless), everything went like “in the old days” – or how the things – demonstrating that “another online marketing” is possible.

I discovered the luthier through the Sicca Guitars Youtube channel, where musicians of great value play the guitars on the market with concert-level performances recorded in professional audio and video quality. It is an extremely intelligent use of the platform: it gives itself – literally – great music without asking for anything in return, but at the same time it attracts those interested not only in music but also in instruments. Of course, a guitar, like any other instrument, must be tried, but the availability of the recordings already allows you to get a fairly precise idea of ​​the sound characteristics of the various instruments. In parallel, a request for information from the manufacturer (who responded quickly) satisfied some technical curiosities and, in the end, I proceeded to purchase.

Interacting with the people who were managing the order, I was able to get information not only on delivery times but, above all, on the characteristics of the instrument. In particular, it was even possible to ask for the verification of the absence of “wolf tones” (silent notes) in critical areas of the keyboard, invariably present on classical guitars and which represent every musician’s nightmare. It was not taken for granted that they did it because, for example, well-known Italian sellers do not even remotely think of using such courtesies: order received and paid, order shipped, forward another. In one case it even happened to me that the seller refused to exercise the right of withdrawal for a clearly defective instrument.

All this, to get back to the point, evidently did not take place in a few seconds but in days, and is the demonstration that online marketing is not necessarily made of “analytics” and “profiling” but of passion for the product and quality. of the service.

Sicca Guitars strategy is, in fact, quite evident: build one’s reputation by giving before asking. It is an application of that Permission Marketing that Seth Godin theorized over a decade ago and which is based on the priority of the relationship on the sale. “Turning stranger into friends” read the claim that accompanied the concept. Furthermore, if someone takes the time to invest time and resources to create a catalog of valuable executions and make them freely available, it means that they have a business idea that is not simply based on moving boxes as quickly as possible, but which also does something for those who do not buy – and perhaps will never buy – a musical instrument. Finally, it is clear that such a model only works if the entire supply chain operates with the same standards of seriousness.

It could be argued that such a speech, which recalls the dawn of online marketing, is a remnant of the past, that when there are millions of customers you cannot get lost in a personalized service and that the world, today, has gone to a other direction.

Maybe, but then I wonder why advertising campaigns for consumer products or services come out systematically – and therefore destined for hundreds of thousands or millions of customers – that promise “personalized assistance” and “dedicated numbers” to the limit of deceptiveness. the “voice assistants” respond, replacing the more uselessly efficient responders based on “press 1, press 2, press 3”.

It is clear that selling classic guitars is a different profession than marketing toothpaste, clothing or an electronic gadget. Certain product sectors necessarily require greater operational rigidity, even this – as the case of Amazon demonstrates – does not mean having poor quality customer service.

What happens more and more often, however, is that the rigidity and, often, the arrogance of large operators are also practiced by those who could and should have their strength in managing the relationship. In parallel, the propensity to buy is stimulated by what in my next book, The Digital Rights DelusionI call the paradox of the uniqueness of the flock, that is to be convinced of being “unique” by purchasing a product that, in reality, anyone else or almost (as in the Chardonnay Cinzano commercial which was “for many but not for all”) can have .

The structural difference between the current narrative on digital marketing and that based on a “humanistic” approach is that in the first the attention is concentrated on the objects and in the second on what they allow to do to those who buy them. So, to return to my classical guitar, it is not important that it is a one-off but that it allows me to obtain certain results. Looking at online marketing from this perspective, we can clearly see the radical change induced in (or propitiated by) people: replacing being with having, and doing things for the purpose of acting.

Again, the reasoning is not particularly new, but it is certainly forgotten. Perhaps, therefore, it does not hurt to propose it again.