Countermand: Facebook and Instagram algorithms do not influence our political beliefs

Social media algorithms do not determine political choices. Or at least, not in the way hitherto believed. These are the results of four separate researches by scientists and professors from some prestigious American universities, including Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, and others, in collaboration with Meta. The authors examined the effects of Facebook and Instagram feed algorithms during the 2020 US election for three months. Among 208 million people, they selected a representative sample of Facebook and Instagram subscribed volunteers and randomly assigned them to two groups : A control group who continued to use algorithmic social media feeds and an experimental group with feeds sorted in reverse chronological order.

Due feed

The results of the studies, recently published in Science, show that the algorithms do exactly what they were designed to do, namely keep users on social networks longer. On average, users in the experimental group spent about 5% less time on Facebook and 15% less time on Instagram than those in the control group. Additionally, users in the experimental group showed a 5-10% reduction in activity, as measured by the number of posts, comments, and likes.

The history feed also impacted content exposure. The authors analyzed post views to understand how the change in feed order affected exposure to three types of content: 1) political, untrustworthy, 2) uncivilized, containing vulgar words, 3) from moderate friends and sources with ideologically mixed audiences. They found that on both platforms, political and untrustworthy content increased among users in the experimental group compared to those in the control group. But on Facebook, users in the experimental group saw fewer posts classified as uncivilized or containing vulgar words than those in the control group. And the amount of content from moderated friends and sources with ideologically mixed audiences increased in the experimental group compared to users in the control group.

Conservatives tend to click on far more political news links read by other conservatives. Of the articles flagged as fake by third-party fact-checkers, more than 97% were read by conservatives more than liberals, mostly thanks to pages and groups. However, the fake news that Facebook users have actually read represents a rather small percentage of the total.

The polarization

The authors then measured polarization using a survey of users’ political positions on a number of key issues, while affective polarization was measured using a survey of users’ perceptions of presidential candidates and their supporters. No significant differences were found between the two groups, and this is perhaps the most important novelty of the study: feed algorithms can have a major impact on the experience of social media users, but they may not be the only determining factor for political polarization.

Thus Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, had it easy to say that “there is little evidence that the key features of the Meta platforms alone cause harmful ‘affective’ polarization or have any significant effect on these results”. The debate on social media and democracy will certainly not end after the publication of these results, he said, and this is certain, also because the data for all four studies were provided by Meta, which actively participated in the study.

Democracy and business

It is not a new theme: indeed it has returned several times after the great Cambridge Analytica scandal. In 2021, Frances Haugen, a former Menlo Park employee turned whistleblower, provided lawmakers and the media with thousands of company documents and explained to Congress that Facebook’s algorithm was highlighting positive content about anorexia and was “literally fueling ethnic violence” in countries like Ethiopia.

But, more generally, can a business model that favors engagement algorithms pose a threat to democracy, as has been said about Twitter and the events on Capitol Hill? “In a well-functioning democracy, people need to form their political beliefs from accurate news, but the architecture of social media can relegate people to their own bubble, exposed to biased, if not biased, views on some topics. complete disinformation, and surrounded by like-minded individuals who reinforce their attitudes,” the study finds.

Everything changes

“The results might have been different if the study hadn’t been conducted during a polarized election campaign, when political conversations were relatively more frequent, or if a different content rating system had been used,” the abstract reads. article in Science. “Furthermore, this study was conducted in a specific political context (the United States) and the results may not apply to other political systems. That said, many of the characteristics of the contemporary United States — such as increasing polarization, the rise of populism, and the presence of online disinformation — are present in other democracies as well. It is possible that the effects of algorithms are more pronounced in contexts with fewer institutional protections (for example, less independent media or a weaker regulatory environment).” The fact that users of the chronological feed spent less time on the platforms may in turn have had different effects on political attitudes, knowledge and behaviour. And finally, some results of the mighty work may already be outdated. In fact, since the researchers began, Meta has already tweaked the feed algorithm several times and decreased the percentage of news from journalistic sources on Facebook and Instagram. Where you probably won’t even read this article.