Couple steal billions worth of bitcoins

The New York couple admitted to stealing and laundering nearly 120,000 bitcoins through hacking. It exchanged some of the cryptocurrency for gold and buried it.

Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

In February 2022, a New York City man and his wife were arrested after the US government seized 95,000 bitcoins from them. At the time, the value of the crypto loot was approximately $3.6 billion. Since the arrest a year and a half ago, a further 475 million US dollars have also been confiscated in connection with the crime.

According to court documents, the husband used a number of advanced hacking tools to gain access to the Bitfinex network. More than 2,000 transactions were triggered there and almost 120,000 Bitcoins were stolen, which were then apparently taken to safety. The pair then use a few clever tricks together to cover their tracks as much as possible. Cleared logs before starting to launder the looted sum. This included using multiple fictitious identities, dividing the money between various accounts on dark web markets and crypto exchanges, and converting the coins into other currencies. The couple even used some of the money to buy and then bury gold.

But nothing helped: the two were arrested in February last year and are now expecting long prison sentences. The 35-year-old husband, who is believed to be the main offender, faces up to 20 years in prison. Since his 33-year-old wife was not actively involved in the theft, but was “only” guilty of money laundering, she faces only five years in prison. These penalties, however, relate only to what the couple was willing to confess. A federal judge will soon decide what the final sentence will be.

Source: US Department of Justice

