Razer

The first batch of consumer coupons in 2023 will be issued on April 16, just to use them to upgrade the computer accessories at home. Razer has launched several new-generation mice, keyboards and its first glass mouse pad earlier. Whether it is study, work, or games, you can benefit from the performance improvement of the new product. You may wish to refer to it.

Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed wireless mouse

Razer

The Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed ​​follows the ergonomic design of the series. On the basis of carrying 9 programmable control keys, the Hypershift function is added. Set one of the keys as the Hypershift launch key, and press the other at the same time button to execute their secondary commands.

Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed ​​is also equipped with a dual-mode wireless connection function. Using Bluetooth connection can extend the battery life up to 535 hours. As for the HyperSpeed ​​Wireless connection, it can not only provide ultra-low latency performance, but also connect to other HyperSpeed ​​wireless devices with a single transmitter. keyboard or mouse to simplify configuration and save a USB port.

Click here to buy Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed ​​– HK$569

Blackwidow V4 Pro Wired Keyboard

Razer

Razer has set a programmable knob on the upper left of Blackwidow V4 Pro, which can be assigned custom functions in the Razer Synapse application. Press the knob to switch between different modes, such as adjusting keyboard brightness, zooming windows, jumping on the track timeline, selecting songs, etc. ,Very convenient. In addition, 8 macro keys are also set up on the keyboard, allowing you to have more perfect control when enjoying different games.

In addition, Blackwidow V4 Pro also has independent button lighting effects, and even the included wrist pad also has Razer Chroma RGB, which can cooperate with each other to produce more dazzling effects.

Click here to buy Blackwidow V4 Pro — HK$1,849

DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Mouse

Razer

DeathAdder V3 Pro uses Razer’s own Focus Pro 30K optical sensor plus the 3rd generation optical mouse button switch. The fast 0.2ms response speed also improves the troublesome double-click problem, and the whole mouse weighs only 63g, which is convenient for players to maintain fast actions for a long time.

Click here to buy Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro — HK$1,249

Atlas Glass Mouse Pad

Razer

Atlas, Razer’s first glass gaming mousepad, is optimized for optical sensors and has a special surface treatment for quieter mouse movements. The top-grade tempered glass material is used to ensure durability, and the surface is protected by a special coating. Even if there is stain or dirt, it can be restored by simply wiping it.

Click here to buy Razer Altas Glass Mouse Pad — HK$799