Courtney Cox’s Shining Vale canceled after two seasons

Shining Vale, the horror-comedy series starring Courtney Cox, has been canceled after just two seasons. Warner Bros. Television reportedly attempted to sell the series to another network, but the efforts were unsuccessful, leading to the demise of the show.

Co-founder Jeff Astrof expressed his disappointment in an Instagram post, stating, “I’m such a joy working on this show. There’s never a bad day.” He also urged fans to watch the series on STARZ before it expires on December 31st.

In an exclusive statement to Variety, Astrof expressed his shock and sadness at the news of the cancellation. He mentioned that he had been hard at work writing season three until he heard the news last week.

The specific reason for the series’ cancellation has not been disclosed, but sources close to Variety claim that Shining Vale “Didn’t find a big enough audience to continue.”

The news has left fans and the show’s cast disappointed. It remains to be seen if there will be any future developments for the series.

Share this: Facebook

X

