Tesla has suspended car production at its Shanghai plant, extending the planned eight-day shutdown. The new Covid wave that hit the country and put employees and suppliers of the plant out of action blocked the production of its largest site in the world. The news is reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cites sources familiar with the matter. The temporary shutdown follows a recent slowdown in global demand for Tesla vehicles. On Saturday, Elon Musk’s company told some employees in Shanghai that it would halt production from the same day – 24 hours ahead of schedule – until January 2. While it’s not unusual for automakers to suspend work on some production lines during the Lunar New Year holiday and the summer, Tesla isn’t usually one of them.

The analysis Musk won’t relinquish leadership of Twitter easily. But the problem with him now is Tesla by Archangel Rociola

21 December 2022



The automaker has built up sufficient inventories and halting production won’t hurt its ability to meet orders. Over the summer, Tesla increased the capacity of its Shanghai factory to more than 750,000 vehicles annually. However, demand has been weaker than expected over the past two months due to the slowdown in the Chinese auto market. Tesla buyers in China can currently receive new vehicles within four weeks, much shorter than before September, when waits were up to five times longer. The company told the Global Times, a media outlet run by the Communist Party of China, yesterday that it planned the annual maintenance of its automobile production lines in Shanghai this week. Also according to the newspaper, Tesla will not close the workshop that produces charging cells. In recent weeks, after Beijing relaxed its zero-Covid strategy, the number of cases has jumped and the virus has decimated automaker and supplier employees, as well as dealership staff. Tesla’s Shanghai plant was forced to shut down for weeks earlier this year due to Covid-related disruptions, prompting Wall Street to temper its expectations for the automaker’s growth this year. Demand in the world‘s biggest auto market has been sluggish since October as strict Covid-control measures introduced by Beijing forced businesses to shut down and confine prospective buyers at home. According to official data, auto sales in November fell by 9.2% compared to the previous year. The China Passenger Car Association on Friday estimated that nationwide car sales in December will rise 4.5% year over year, a modest growth rate given the year-end expiration of incentives for electric car buyers. Sales of electric vehicles, a growth driver for China‘s auto market, have slowed markedly since June. In the third quarter, Tesla said it produced 22,000 more cars than it delivered globally, fueling concerns about low demand, especially in China. The company has lost about 70% of its value since the stock hit an all-time high in November 2021, underperforming the market. Global economic uncertainty is deepening and consumers have a growing range of other EVs to choose from, worrying Wall Street as Tesla may have to sacrifice high profitability to maintain its growth momentum.