If you want a refreshing and striking action game, the recently released “Evil West” is worth noting. The story combines vampire legends and the background of the pioneering west of the United States. There are also electric shocks and heavy punches. It is completely unexpected that the work developed by the Polish team can also play doubles.

The background of the Wild West era has its attractions, but I don’t know why the game has not played much. Although there are occasional works in the past, the most successful one is still the “Red Dead Redemption” series. But the Polish team Flying Wild Hog even packed a fantastic background for it: Vampires feel threatened by humans who know how to use electricity, and hope to preemptively attack and plan to launch an attack, while the protagonist’s family has set up a special organization to fight against vampires. The setting of the story is special, and the plot is very broad. What is interesting is that the art style of the characters is bold, and it has a feeling of the “Gears of War” series.

The game progresses linearly, and the previous levels can be replayed at any time. There are also collectibles and funds that can be explored and collected in each level, which helps players understand the story and strengthen their abilities. Moreover, the level design is carefully designed according to the story, and each level has different characteristics , such as the vampire temple in the mine, the deserted town, the swamp, etc. As for the combat system, it is the selling point of the game. In addition to revolvers, rifles, shotguns, etc., the most important thing is its special hand guards, which can use electric shocks to paralyze the enemy and use heavy punches to strike. Ordinary enemies can be hit to float in the air, and then they can use the revolver to shoot repeatedly or fly towards the trap.

2 people work together

There will also be different small bosses and big bosses in the game. Enemies will attack in groups. You must make good use of group electric shock paralysis to target the attacking target to avoid being besieged. With the development of the story, players can upgrade the effect of weapons to increase the coolness. However, the color saturation of some dark levels is relatively high, coupled with the interlacing of blood-red ambient light and flames, sometimes it is difficult to see the character’s movements clearly, and the only reliable way to judge the outline prompts is to respond, which is prone to eye fatigue.

After the protagonist learns all the moves in the middle stage, the rest is just to fight and kill, but the game is special in that you can play the story mode cooperatively with friends, but there is no cross-platform support and random matching, you need friends on the friend list of the same game platform to play Added, the character is the same person, but the costume can be changed a little, and there is a little change. Compared to fighting alone, it is more interesting for two people to cooperate with each other.

The fluency of the game console version is limited

The next-generation consoles of the game include: PS5, Xbox Series X|S can support 1080p 60fps performance priority and 4K30 image priority, relatively there is no intermediate setting, it is difficult to have both fish and bear’s paw when playing on a 4K big TV, if there is 1440p 60fps upscaling is even better. As for the PC version, there is no limit. Based on the older “Unreal Engine 4” engine, it supports DLSS and FSR upscaling technology. With GF RTX 3080 8GB and “Excellent” image quality, DLSS performance mode can reach 120fps in 4K. Even the older GF GTX 1060 6GB still has 60fps in “High” and FSR mode.

Evil West