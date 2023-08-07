cpio compromised: vulnerability allows code execution

An update to the IT security warning of a known vulnerability has been published for cpio. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on August 4th, 2023 to a vulnerability for cpio that became known on August 9th, 2021. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Open Source cpio, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Session Manager, Avaya Aura are affected by the vulnerability Application Enablement Services, Avaya Aura System Manager, Avaya Aura Experience Portal, and IBM QRadar SIEM.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5064-3 (Status: 08/03/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security notice for cpio – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.8.

cpio bug: vulnerability allows code execution

GNU cpio is a popular program for processing archive files. It is included in many Linux distributions.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in cpio to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2021-38185.

Systems affected by the cpio vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Open Source cpio <= 2.13 (cpe:/a:gnu:cpio)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Avaya Aura Communication Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:communication_manager)

Avaya Aura Session Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:session_manager)

Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_application_enablement_services)

Avaya Aura System Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_system_manager)

Avaya Aura Experience Portal (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_experience_portal)

IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

IBM QRadar SIEM 7.4 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5064-3 vom 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3445 vom 2023-06-04 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-1972 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-263 vom 2023-01-25 (25.01.2023)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin 6831853 vom 2022-10-26 (26.10.2022)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-1991 vom 2022-05-17 (18.05.2022)

For more information, see:

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2022-054 vom 2022-05-11 (12.05.2022)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:1991 vom 2022-05-10 (11.05.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5064-2 vom 2022-01-27 (28.01.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5064-1 vom 2021-09-08 (09.09.2021)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:14788-1 vom 2021-08-23 (24.08.2021)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:2808-1 vom 2021-08-23 (24.08.2021)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:2689-1 vom 2021-08-16 (17.08.2021)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:2686-1 vom 2021-08-14 (16.08.2021)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:14777-1 vom 2021-08-12 (12.08.2021)

For more information, see:

Bug-CPIO Mailing List vom 2021-08-08 (09.08.2021)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 15th version of this IT security notice for cpio. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/09/2021 – Initial version

08/12/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/16/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/17/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/24/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/09/2021 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

01/28/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/11/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/12/2022 – Added new updates from AVAYA

05/18/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

10/26/2022 – Added new updates from IBM

01/25/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

03/07/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/05/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

08/04/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

