These days the controversy around the possibilities and limits of ChatGPT has taken a back seat, because the tech universe was hit by a strong economic shock. The consequences of which are not entirely foreseeable.

We are talking about the collapse of Silicon Valley Banka bankruptcy of such dimensions that, in order to find one of similar magnitude, one must go back to none other than the 2008 default of Lehman Brothers.

Let us therefore reconstruct the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, and understand what the scenarios of the near future could be.

But above all, let’s see why the tech sector is closely linked to this very recent failure.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

First, the facts.

The Federal Insurance Corporation (Fdic) closed Silicon Valley Bank (Svb) on Friday, March 10.

This followed a massive withdrawal of deposits by investors, which caused the Svb stock to fall by 80%.

On Thursday, March 9, the SVB announced a capital increase of nearly $2 billion, after a $1.8 billion loss following the hasty sale of a $21 billion bond portfolio to raise immediate cash.

Hence the rush to withdraw the sums invested (42 billion in funds), and the intervention of the Fdic, the US federal agency, which insures deposits up to 250,000 dollars.

93% of deposits are uninsured

Speaking of insurance, only 7% of Svb deposits are. The remaining 93% are beyond the guarantee threshold.

This does not mean that investors will not see their uninsured money, but that it will be necessary to wait for the outcome of the liquidation proceedings.

Meanwhile, the FDIC has created a new bank, the National Bank of Santa Clara, to at least facilitate withdrawals of insured amounts.

The bankruptcy of Svb and the tech start-ups

Silicon Valley Bank, founded in 1983 by Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medaris, is the sixteenth largest American bank, with its 209 billion assets and 175.4 billion deposits.

Ed is the reference institute for start-ups in the Silicon Valley tech sector. Bloomberg did know that about half of them had relationships with Svb.

Silicon Valley Bank used the money from deposits to invest in long-term bonds, such as US Treasury bonds. The disruption began due to the sudden rise in interest rates by the Fed, which leapt from zero to 4.5%. This factor, added to the crisis in the technology industry, has led the institute’s customers, especially the tech companies, to withdraw cash from their deposits.

Last chapter, Silicon Valley Bank sold part of its $91 billion bond portfolio, at which point investors rushed to withdraw what they had invested.

The fears of the tech sector

The Fdic has announced that starting Monday, March 13, deposits of up to $250,000 will be accessible to customers.

In the meantime, procedures have been initiated to sell the assets of Svb.

Ma the greatest fears are those of the institute-funded tech start-ups. The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank threatens to leave employees of innovative companies in Silicon Valley without pay.

There are those who, optimistically, claim that payments will be made regularly: they will only suffer a small delay. Others painted a much less rosy picture. Among them is Brad Hargreaves, founder of startups. Hargreaves told Bloomberg on Friday, March 10, “Expect mass layoffs by today, Monday at the latest.”

Check the name of Elon Musk

Meanwhile, the bank’s UK branch was also involved in the Silicon Valley Bank crash.

In the next few hours, it will be possible to better understand what will happen, and whether other banks will run the same risk.

In the meantime, one wonders what the future of Svb could be. A so-called “stew” sale is expected.

Min-Liang Tian, ​​CEO of gaming hardware company Razer, wrote on Twitter: “I think Twitter could buy SVB and turn it into a digital bank.”

Imagine if Elon Musk’s response did not arrive shortly: “I am open to the idea”.

But it is Elon Musk, who a few days ago also declared himself open to the idea of ​​buying Manchester United. We’ll see what’s true.