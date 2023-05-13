Cracked: The Total Formula of the Universe

The Total Universe formula was invented by integrating our SPACE and TIME formulas.

world-wide-wealth, astronomy for a better world

Cracked: The Total Universe Formula

The Whole Universe Formula by Helmut Rasch (Albert Bright) from world-wide-wealth. com .

1. Short presentation:

GE = ( E = M * c² ) * ( E/M : M/E )

Total Single E’s Space Time

Energy = GO m´s * go M: go M

of the universe ie: “M” aspects aspects

energetic space force : energetic time force

Space : time = speed or dynamics

2. Short plausibility:

a. The energy determined by Einstein from matter is static and explains 5% of the universe forces.

b. However, the universe is dynamic – and the explanations of 95% of all forces were missing.

c. With the SPACE and TIME formulas we discovered, we have decoded/changed/refuted various unknown aspects in the last PR articles: dark energy, dark matter, super nova, black holes, gravitation, gravitational waves, curved space, … up to strings and Big Bang explanation from a new perspective.

i.e. The universe is dynamic, so the formula must have dynamics. Since we were able to explain various things in detail with the space and time forces, we added these forces in our overall formula of the universe. Space divided by time is commonly defined as “velocity” (which is also just a force, after all), satisfying dynamics as an overall formula criterion.

e. Our space and time formulas are (however) about energetic dimensions, which helps to determine the missing energies.

f. Although it is obvious to calculate space and time – and to provide the second bracket with a power of two, space and time are shown separately, because only in this way their effect in different environments (universe edge with dominating space energy versus black hole with dominating time-energy) can be presented in a differentiated way. In this way, further plausibility can be better represented:

G. Energy: The total energy of the universe, , now results from Einstein’s material energy (left bracket) multiplied by the energy in the denominator of the multiplicatively linked space-energy formula and multiplied by the energy in the numerator of the dividingly linked time-energy formula . These energies are shown here as “equal” and multiplied to give E³. Since material energy has the “value” 5% (or more precisely 4.6) of all energies, we first calculate 5 * 5 * 5 = 125 . However, the 5 are part of the hundred and must be put into perspective: 125 = 100% , ? = 5% ie: 4% (calculated with the more real 4.6%, this results in 4.7, i.e. the rounded up 5%). The fact is: By taking our space and time formulas into account, the currently (only) extrapolated but formula-technically missing 95% of the forces are now broken down and integrated in our formula.

H. Matter. The total amount of matter remains constant in the breakdown of the overall formula, which is also in line with the current state of research.

i. The universe is growing faster than current mathematics can calculate. Dark energy has a lot to do with space, which is why we assign this 72% (Wikipedia) to our space formula.

j. Our time formula has a lot to do with matter, which is why we assign it the power of dark matter, 23% (Wikipedia).

k. Space/time, 72/23 add up to 3.13, which is very close to pi (3.14), bringing our formula additions close to known mathematics – and the rotation of the universe (in) directly flow into our overall formula leaves.

Further explanations follow.

Best regards

Helmut Rasch (Albert Bright)

www . world-wide-wealth . com

VG-WORT codes

9fb4d029ff62455d8c8d602c52da5ce5

LINK-NAME

LINK-NAME

In world-wide-wealth we develop solutions for a better world. For this we invent new ways and formulas. The inventions of the formulas for TIME, SPACE and DYNAMIC RELATIVITY were breakthroughs, not only for astronomy but, when used, now also within the framework of GlobalOnomics for, among others, economy & currency, knowledge & wisdom, peace & freedom, prosperity & Health, Common Good & Sustainability and Climate & Environment – worldwide – and thus also for the 17 UN-SDGs, the sustainability goals of the United Nations. And our results can relativize, mitigate and solve all current crises.

Contact

world-wide-wealth

Helmut Rasch

Heubergredder 14A

22297 Hamburg

017643376540



https://www.world-wide-wealth.com