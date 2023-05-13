Home » Cracked: The Total Formula of the Universe
Technology

Cracked: The Total Formula of the Universe

by admin
Cracked: The Total Formula of the Universe

The Total Universe formula was invented by integrating our SPACE and TIME formulas.

world-wide-wealth, astronomy for a better world

Cracked: The Total Universe Formula

The Whole Universe Formula by Helmut Rasch (Albert Bright) from world-wide-wealth. com .

1. Short presentation:

GE = ( E = M * c² ) * ( E/M : M/E )

Total Single E’s Space Time

Energy = GO m´s * go M: go M

of the universe ie: “M” aspects aspects

energetic space force : energetic time force

Space : time = speed or dynamics

2. Short plausibility:

a. The energy determined by Einstein from matter is static and explains 5% of the universe forces.

b. However, the universe is dynamic – and the explanations of 95% of all forces were missing.

c. With the SPACE and TIME formulas we discovered, we have decoded/changed/refuted various unknown aspects in the last PR articles: dark energy, dark matter, super nova, black holes, gravitation, gravitational waves, curved space, … up to strings and Big Bang explanation from a new perspective.

i.e. The universe is dynamic, so the formula must have dynamics. Since we were able to explain various things in detail with the space and time forces, we added these forces in our overall formula of the universe. Space divided by time is commonly defined as “velocity” (which is also just a force, after all), satisfying dynamics as an overall formula criterion.

e. Our space and time formulas are (however) about energetic dimensions, which helps to determine the missing energies.

f. Although it is obvious to calculate space and time – and to provide the second bracket with a power of two, space and time are shown separately, because only in this way their effect in different environments (universe edge with dominating space energy versus black hole with dominating time-energy) can be presented in a differentiated way. In this way, further plausibility can be better represented:

See also  Garmin's multi-product updates, combined volume and price, will play an important role in the Asian market | Sankei | Central News Agency CNA

G. Energy: The total energy of the universe, , now results from Einstein’s material energy (left bracket) multiplied by the energy in the denominator of the multiplicatively linked space-energy formula and multiplied by the energy in the numerator of the dividingly linked time-energy formula . These energies are shown here as “equal” and multiplied to give E³. Since material energy has the “value” 5% (or more precisely 4.6) of all energies, we first calculate 5 * 5 * 5 = 125 . However, the 5 are part of the hundred and must be put into perspective: 125 = 100% , ? = 5% ie: 4% (calculated with the more real 4.6%, this results in 4.7, i.e. the rounded up 5%). The fact is: By taking our space and time formulas into account, the currently (only) extrapolated but formula-technically missing 95% of the forces are now broken down and integrated in our formula.

H. Matter. The total amount of matter remains constant in the breakdown of the overall formula, which is also in line with the current state of research.

i. The universe is growing faster than current mathematics can calculate. Dark energy has a lot to do with space, which is why we assign this 72% (Wikipedia) to our space formula.

j. Our time formula has a lot to do with matter, which is why we assign it the power of dark matter, 23% (Wikipedia).

k. Space/time, 72/23 add up to 3.13, which is very close to pi (3.14), bringing our formula additions close to known mathematics – and the rotation of the universe (in) directly flow into our overall formula leaves.

See also  Games to Find - October 2022 -

Further explanations follow.

Best regards

Helmut Rasch (Albert Bright)

www . world-wide-wealth . com

VG-WORT codes

9fb4d029ff62455d8c8d602c52da5ce5

LINK-NAME

LINK-NAME

In world-wide-wealth we develop solutions for a better world. For this we invent new ways and formulas. The inventions of the formulas for TIME, SPACE and DYNAMIC RELATIVITY were breakthroughs, not only for astronomy but, when used, now also within the framework of GlobalOnomics for, among others, economy & currency, knowledge & wisdom, peace & freedom, prosperity & Health, Common Good & Sustainability and Climate & Environment – worldwide – and thus also for the 17 UN-SDGs, the sustainability goals of the United Nations. And our results can relativize, mitigate and solve all current crises.

Contact
world-wide-wealth
Helmut Rasch
Heubergredder 14A
22297 Hamburg
017643376540
c082b3e37fb9769479bd719704fc380277230a46
https://www.world-wide-wealth.com

You may also like

Garage charging network startup launches new offer with...

Several addons are currently being given away!

Greentech Events: Eurobike 21.-25.6 Frankfurt

Apple iPad Air (2022) in the test: For...

The AI ​​innovations from Google’s developer conference

Amazon is serious: Popular free service is being...

Good mood in the eternally young Mazda MX-5

40 volunteers and a start-up teach GPT-4 proper...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about the future...

agreement with SIAE, Italian music is back on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy