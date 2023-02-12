Krafton has announced that it has opened another AAA game development studio, located in Montreal, Canada. As noted in the press release, we’re told the studio will be led by industry veteran Patrik Méthé, but will also see a group of veterans join leadership roles such as Benoit Frappier as producer, Frédéric Duroc as game director, Martin Paradis Served as technical director.

Otherwise, the studio, simply called Krafton Montréal Studio, is said to aim to hire 150 people over the next three years. As for what games the developers will be working on, it’s worth noting that the first project will be an adaptation of the Korean fantasy series The Bird That Drinks Tears.

“We’re excited to open our first Canadian AAA studio in Montreal, one of the top video game production cities in the world,” said Krafton CEO CH Kim. “The local creative and professional talent pool is impressive and we hope many will join our team. Krafton Montréal Studio will be our third North American studio and we have found a great leader in Patrik who Extensive experience in taking franchises to new heights.

Not much more has been revealed about the game, but with the studio still in the hiring process, we probably shouldn’t expect this adaptation for quite some time.