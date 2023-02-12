Home Technology Crafton Opens AAA Game Studio In Canada – Gamereactor
Technology

Crafton Opens AAA Game Studio In Canada – Gamereactor

by admin
Crafton Opens AAA Game Studio In Canada – Gamereactor

Krafton has announced that it has opened another AAA game development studio, located in Montreal, Canada. As noted in the press release, we’re told the studio will be led by industry veteran Patrik Méthé, but will also see a group of veterans join leadership roles such as Benoit Frappier as producer, Frédéric Duroc as game director, Martin Paradis Served as technical director.

Otherwise, the studio, simply called Krafton Montréal Studio, is said to aim to hire 150 people over the next three years. As for what games the developers will be working on, it’s worth noting that the first project will be an adaptation of the Korean fantasy series The Bird That Drinks Tears.

“We’re excited to open our first Canadian AAA studio in Montreal, one of the top video game production cities in the world,” said Krafton CEO CH Kim. “The local creative and professional talent pool is impressive and we hope many will join our team. Krafton Montréal Studio will be our third North American studio and we have found a great leader in Patrik who Extensive experience in taking franchises to new heights.

Not much more has been revealed about the game, but with the studio still in the hiring process, we probably shouldn’t expect this adaptation for quite some time.

See also  How to Enable and View Clipboard History on Windows 11 for Efficiency - Computer King Ada

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Legends vs Rookies! How much is the...

God operation? HTC’s most exciting turnaround! HTC One...

Apple semi-finished products?The overall operation and experience experience...

Cities: Skylines debuts next week on PS5 and...

When can the smartphone fit into a child’s...

Hogwarts Legacy is the (recurring) dream of fans...

The first product using Qualcomm’s own architecture processor...

Netflix and password sharing: Parliament intervenes in Portugal

Measured Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy