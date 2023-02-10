Home Technology Crash Kitchen “Recipe for Disaster” restaurant management simulation is free for a limited time, and EGS will keep it permanently after receiving it | 4Gamers
Crash Kitchen "Recipe for Disaster" restaurant management simulation is free for a limited time, and EGS will keep it permanently after receiving it

Crash Kitchen "Recipe for Disaster" restaurant management simulation is free for a limited time, and EGS will keep it permanently after receiving it

The free game that Epic Games gave away this week is the restaurant management simulation game “Recipe for Disaster”, as long as you log in to the Epic Games Store store, you can get free permanent storage of the game.

“Recipe for Disaster” is a new simulation work launched by the independent team Dapper Penguin Studios in 2021. In the early access version, it features a high degree of freedom of custom cooking menu features. At the same time, players are required to manage staff configuration, restaurant ingredients and costs, and customer favorability. Multiple detailed simulation gameplay.

This work has received most of the praise on Steam, and the official version will be launched in August 2022.

The limited-time free period of “Recipe for Disaster” on the Epic Games Store will last for one week until 00:00 on February 17, 2023, and it can be kept forever after collection.

Recipe for Disaster | Get it and download it now for free on the Epic Games Store

