Home » Crash Team Rumble could be coming to Nintendo Switch
Technology

Crash Team Rumble could be coming to Nintendo Switch

by admin
Crash Team Rumble could be coming to Nintendo Switch

Crash Team Rumble just launched on Xbox and PlayStation, but it could also be coming to Switch, according to a new piece of information on the game’s support page.

As spotted by Crash Bandicoot World on Twitter, an Activision support page lists that you’ll need to keep your Switch updated to play Crash Team Rumble. This post was quickly removed, but it could mean a Switch version could be coming soon.

It could also just be a mistake by whoever created the support page, as the nod to the Switch was promptly removed. However, considering that Crash Bandicoot has made its way to Switch before, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see Crash Team Rumble arrive on the platform at a later date.

Have you ever played Crash Team Rumble?If you’re wondering if it’s worth your time, check it out hereour reviews.

See also  "Communication Network" left with Super Micro, right with MSI HTC COMPUTEX exposure- Yahoo!

You may also like

Bought a HomePod only to find that there...

Nintendo Switch games under 20 euros: 10 cheap...

Don’t make Sanqian have a 4K smart TV,...

Practical test: Which is the best memory card...

Garmin FĒNIX 7 PRO & EPIX PRO, create...

Price, content and features of the new subscription

Digital ambition, a plan for the digital acceleration...

Police draw attention to huge problem

Maturity 2023, the perfect lineup for an Italian...

Dyson Gen5detect: New vacuum cleaner in the test

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy