Crash Team Rumble could be coming to Nintendo Switch

Crash Team Rumble just launched on Xbox and PlayStation, but it could also be coming to Switch, according to a new piece of information on the game’s support page.

As spotted by Crash Bandicoot World on Twitter, an Activision support page lists that you’ll need to keep your Switch updated to play Crash Team Rumble. This post was quickly removed, but it could mean a Switch version could be coming soon.

It could also just be a mistake by whoever created the support page, as the nod to the Switch was promptly removed. However, considering that Crash Bandicoot has made its way to Switch before, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see Crash Team Rumble arrive on the platform at a later date.

Have you ever played Crash Team Rumble? If you're wondering if it's worth your time, check out our reviews.

