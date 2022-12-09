Home Technology Crash Team Rumble has been announced and will be a 4v4 competitive fighter
Toys for Bob basically confirmed that it had a new Crash Bandicoot title ready to be announced at The Game Awards, when it teased its existence shortly before the show began. But as for what the game actually is, it has been announced and revealed as Crash Team Rumble.

As you might have guessed, this isn’t the series’ mainline platformer, but rather a 4v4 competitive fighting game where two teams will battle to outscore each other’s Wumpa Fruit while defending key points, capturing positions and protecting their own Wumpa Bank, while knocking it out and fighting a cast of opposing characters.

As it stands, no exact release date is mentioned, but we’re told that Crash Team Rumble will launch in 2023, which seems to be only for consoles, as the announcement trailer only mentions PlayStation and Xbox devices – both old and current device.

