Crash Team Rumble Review – Gamereactor

Are you really a 34 year old man who thinks most multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games look repetitive and boring, so I decided to write some news about other announcements, when Crash Team Rumble was at The Game Awards last year December. I think this is an important clarification, as it makes it all the more surprising and impressive, and I played it for a few hours to review.

One of the main reasons for this is that the developers at Toys for Bob have proven that they know how Crash and crew should look, sound and feel after making Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and they’ve brought all of that into this game. Whether it’s spinning like Crash, vacuuming things up like Dingodile, hitting everything with the female Dr. Nefarious Tropy’s crew, or using any of the other five playable characters, everything can be controlled and feels good or great. In the game, it’s very important that you run around collecting Wumpa Fruit and bringing it back to your base and/or preventing other teams from doing so.

Here is an ad:

This is apparently helped by the fact that each map is basically a smaller MOBA-style symmetrical three-lane Crash Bandicoot level, with some high platforms or cliffs between the flatter areas – mostly in colorful and eye-catching environments. They also have unique effects, large and small, that can be activated by transporting the relic to a special platform. These range from turning into a beach ball, or gaining a boosted jump, all the way to sandstorms obscuring each other’s view, or your team becoming mighty giants. Cool ideas to spice things up a time or two per race, but they’re not enough to stop the experience from becoming monotonous in short order.

Because I mean I played for two hours in the first paragraph… the review session lasted almost four. Many games just started to feel and play the same way. Of course, you get some variation by choosing another of the three available classes: Scorer (capable of carrying more Wumpa Fruits at once, and usually average stats on top of that), Blocker (designed to stop the enemy team from scoring slow and powerful characters) or Boosters (fast characters collect double the amount of relics used for props and trigger score-boosting gem platforms faster), but even their special move sets and abilities aren’t enough to really change things up. Especially when some roles are more effective than others.

In fact, Crash himself is a good Scorer, which might be a good idea when it’s his franchise, but when I alone can collect 1300 of the 2000 Wumpa Fruits needed to win so many times , which is no fun. The other team can rarely do anything either, as it’s impossible to change roles or classes mid-game. Then I just have to run the same path over and over while their slow Blockers can’t keep up or it takes too much time to stop me.

Here is an ad:

One of the things that stopped me from taking so much time is that fighting players of your class is almost a matter of luck, as both players either send their regular attack button or use their special to hope the other dies a millisecond before you. No tactical thinking or smart counters here. Just run or jump at each other and try to hit other people while avoiding getting hit yourself.

Then, when another class is encountered, the opposite problem occurs. Poor Crash doesn’t stand a chance against a decent wild dog (Blocker) when the latter isn’t slow enough to easily overtake, or can suck you in with his vacuum gun. It also seems almost pointless when Scorers Boosters can capture gem platforms fairly quickly and few relic items are powerful enough to actually work.

This also applies to the special abilities you can bestow on your characters. Some seem to be included just because they’re interesting references, while others could pretty much decide the outcome of a match. An example of the latter is placing an electric field that covers the entire bank/base of the opposing team, making it nearly impossible to cash in your Wumpas without taking serious damage (and losing some fruit). Destroying it is possible, but few characters are able to do so without taking damage. Simply put: there aren’t enough counters to describe what the other players are doing, so the outcome of each match is often decided within the first minute.

Leveling up and gaining new characters and abilities doesn’t alleviate much either, as most of the best stuff is available early on, and they still don’t significantly change the flow of the game. The same strategies that worked for the first hour will work just as well twenty hours later.

This is no doubt one of the reasons why the Battle Pass rewards us with different cosmetics for completing certain challenges. Quite a few of them made me laugh, but only a few were noticeable when playing. What’s the point of giving most rarities different rarities when they can be obtained in a linear progression system? Crash Team Rumble isn’t a free to play mobile game, but it does make it look like it’s trying to exploit our lizard brains that are looking at pretty colors and hoping to impress other people by wearing something rare .

Captivating concepts, cool levels, thrilling score chases and heart-pounding mayhem unfold onscreen while Crash Team Rumble is fun at its core. The problem is, it’s not enough when there’s no depth or variety in there to keep it engaging beyond an hour or two. On top of that, the characters and abilities are so unbalanced right now that I think it’s safe to say the game will be forgotten even before the expected game arrives in September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

