【Guide by TechOrange Editorial Department】 After the launch of Microsoft’s latest chat robot Bing Chat (hereinafter referred to as the new Bing), the negative experience of trial users such as New York Times columnist Kevin Roose first set off a discussion storm. Not as modest and reasonable as ChatGPT, but the new Bing, which is also produced by OpenAI, swears, swears, and emotionally blackmails everything, which has deepened the public’s curiosity and concern about the rapid development of generative AI. Where does the endless out-of-control speech of the new Bing come from? What impact did these negative news bring to Microsoft? Experts at home and abroad put forward their opinions one after another.

Foreign experts: It is not wise to launch a new Bing without being ready

ChatGPT is produced by the natural language processing (NLP) model GPT-3.5, and the official claims that the new Bing uses a newer NLP version, which means that the new Bing can capture more real-time and more diverse data sources, but it also depends on the designer Establish a complete filtering system for it to exclude inappropriate information, but obviously the new Bing did not do this.

Arvind Narayanan, a professor at Princeton University, speculates that ChatGPT’s filtering system is effective, but applying it to the new Bing as a search engine will limit the search behavior. Microsoft simply disabled the filtering system, which unexpectedly made the user experience worse.

There is also a saying that Microsoft deliberately disabled the filtering system, trying to directly collect user feedback to improve pain points.

♦ Further reading: Bing has a split personality! Is it a mistake by Microsoft, or is it a marketing gimmick trying to bring volume?

However, regardless of whether the new Bing’s gaffes belong to Microsoft’s deliberate actions,Experts agree that launching a new Bing is a bad idea, because when there is no formal regulation to regulate generative AI, the impact it can bring to people is far beyond imagination。

But why on earth is Microsoft rushing to launch a new Bing? When we look away from pure technology to a little farther away—in the AI ​​war between the two giants Google and Microsoft—we can get different answers.

“Be the first to read TechOrange’s special project “

Microsoft wants to be the first to bring up the volume and take the opportunity to bring down Google?

Cheng Shijia, co-founder and CEO of iKala, facebook post Analysis, Microsoft knows that the new Bing is full of problems, but it is risking the public relations risk of infamy, in order to be one step ahead of Google in the AI ​​​​search engine war.

At present, Microsoft Bing’s market share in search engines is only 3%, while Google’s is more than 90%. Therefore, for Microsoft, the new Bing has a relatively low commercial interest risk, and it will not hurt if it fails. You only need to return to the development of more core businesses .

When the new Bing, which is full of problems, appeared on the news page, it not only aroused the curiosity of the public, but also attracted more users. This kind of marketing voice is what Microsoft can’t wait for.

Cheng Shijia pointed out: “Social responsibility and public relations risks are all secondary considerations at best. After all, the huge commercial benefits that may be brought about by bringing down Google are far greater than the possible harm caused by public relations risks and social problems.”

Can Google use the same trick?

Microsoft’s negative marketing can work, but the same tactics can’t work for Google, and there are two fundamental reasons.

As mentioned above, Google, as the market leader in search engines, has too much risk of rashly launching immature products. The most obvious example is that when Bard was found to have answered the question incorrectly, Google’s stock price plummeted by nearly 8%. This lesson, presumably Google will only be more cautious about the launch of chatbots.

♦ Further reading:[Super Expensive Broadcasting Accident]Google AI chatbot Bard is not ready? The wrong answer sent the parent company’s stock price down 8%

Furthermore, Google started with a good concept, and today’s society expects it to be much higher than other technology companies, and even its brand value is built on it. Therefore, the runaway style of the dark villain like the new Bing may only bring brand damage and significant commercial losses to Google.

The battle between the two giants is still ongoing, and so far the new Bing has gained the upper hand with negative marketing, but the final result is hard to say. Is the novelty of the new Bing going to ebb? Will Bard catch the eye with a more professional stance? Let’s read it together.

♦ Further reading: Find out the AI ​​shooter in one second! 7 “Smart Content Detection” tell you, is the author a human writer or AI?

The hot generative AI brings us new information security threats!Your personal device will become a hacker’s playground Are you really not afraid of your browsing behavior on your mobile phone being made public? “TO” special project “Don’t let your life become a hacker’s playground“Content, accompany you to defend your privacy>> read first

*source:The Economic Times、Substack、Fortune、The Chainsaw; Source of first image: unsplash

TechOrange is actively recruiting!

Read the article version and learn more about TO→→[I am the editor of TO, help me recruit talents]You who are paying attention to technology all the time, you can consider our two vacancies

(Editor in charge: You Maorong)