For players who challenge the game to break through the game, “maintain the first class without upgrading” plus “No Hit Run” can be said to be the most difficult conditions for self-abuse, especially when FromSoftware emphasizes players’ operating skills The difficult 3D action “Soulsborne” game (Soulsborne), if you accidentally drop a drop of blood, you have to start all over again.

The Twitch live host dinossindgeil, who claims to be the last fan of “Dark Souls 3”, Lothric Prince (Lothric), today (15th), he successfully cleared 7 souls of FS in any% mode without being hurt in the whole process. Department of games: “Curse of Blood”, “Dark Souls”, “Dark Souls” trilogy, “Sekiro: Shadow Double Death” and “Elden Circle”.

Note: any% refers to the challenge condition that you can take any in-game skills to reach the ending during the racing period

Holy frick. Twitch streamer @dinossindgeil has done something never seen before. The PERFECT Any% No Hit Run of 7 different games… back to back Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls 1, 2, & 3, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring, if you get hit, you restart them all… wtf pic.twitter.com/0wlWFgEeTv — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 14, 2022

The challenge, called “The God Run”, took dinossindgeil 120 days. After defeating Lothric earlier in the live broadcast, he covered his face and laughed excitedly, then burst into tears and hugged his family. Then there was a burst of roaring and shrill laughter “Fuck~ I did it YAAAAAAAAA~”

After calming down, the old man also thanked all the fans present who continued to watch him live, “Every moment you push me behind my back to face these things, there are always these people behind my back to support me, you are really heartbroken. .”

Thanks to everyone who has been sending me stories I am so far behind but this one deserves the gas. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 14, 2022

dinossindgeil has created a reputation in the live-streaming circle by performing various crazy game challenges, such as using modules to spawn twice the number of bosses. By the end of 2021, dinossindgeil will even set a record of 5 soul-based games 1 and other all-round uninjured clearance records. After an average of 6 hours of live broadcasts over 3 days, He successfully achieved this feat in the “Curse of Blood”, “Devil Soul” and “Dark Soul” trilogy; he also often shared his experience and methods of racing to break through.

We’ve done it!

120 DAYS! 7 GAMES! NO HITS!

SoulsbornekiroRING No Hit Run! ✅

Thank you all so much for watching today.

Thanks for everything. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XBNaM2M4t4 — Nico (@dinossindgeil) November 14, 2022