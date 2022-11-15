Home Technology Crazy live host “any% no injuries and zero deaths” even broke the 120-day touchdown of 7 soul-based games of the FS club and cried with joy | Game Corner | Digital
Technology

Crazy live host “any% no injuries and zero deaths” even broke the 120-day touchdown of 7 soul-based games of the FS club and cried with joy | Game Corner | Digital

by admin
Crazy live host “any% no injuries and zero deaths” even broke the 120-day touchdown of 7 soul-based games of the FS club and cried with joy | Game Corner | Digital

For players who challenge the game to break through the game, “maintain the first class without upgrading” plus “No Hit Run” can be said to be the most difficult conditions for self-abuse, especially when FromSoftware emphasizes players’ operating skills The difficult 3D action “Soulsborne” game (Soulsborne), if you accidentally drop a drop of blood, you have to start all over again.

The Twitch live host dinossindgeil, who claims to be the last fan of “Dark Souls 3”, Lothric Prince (Lothric), today (15th), he successfully cleared 7 souls of FS in any% mode without being hurt in the whole process. Department of games: “Curse of Blood”, “Dark Souls”, “Dark Souls” trilogy, “Sekiro: Shadow Double Death” and “Elden Circle”.

Note: any% refers to the challenge condition that you can take any in-game skills to reach the ending during the racing period

The challenge, called “The God Run”, took dinossindgeil 120 days. After defeating Lothric earlier in the live broadcast, he covered his face and laughed excitedly, then burst into tears and hugged his family. Then there was a burst of roaring and shrill laughter “Fuck~ I did it YAAAAAAAAA~”

After calming down, the old man also thanked all the fans present who continued to watch him live, “Every moment you push me behind my back to face these things, there are always these people behind my back to support me, you are really heartbroken. .”

See also  American Express together with Amazon Business with two cards for SMEs

dinossindgeil has created a reputation in the live-streaming circle by performing various crazy game challenges, such as using modules to spawn twice the number of bosses. By the end of 2021, dinossindgeil will even set a record of 5 soul-based games 1 and other all-round uninjured clearance records. After an average of 6 hours of live broadcasts over 3 days, He successfully achieved this feat in the “Curse of Blood”, “Devil Soul” and “Dark Soul” trilogy; he also often shared his experience and methods of racing to break through.

news more-news context-box article-section”>

“White Cat Tennis ~Rematch~” x “Let’s Go! “Gao Jie Girl” cooperation starts!Login to send limited girl stickers

Taiwan’s So-net announced today (15th) that “White Cat Tennis~Rematch~” will collaborate with Kaohsiung MRT’s popular spokesperson “Go Forward!” Gao Jie Girl” first cooperation.Competitors can collect station attendant “Xiao Qiong”, driver “Emilia” and maintenance engineer “Jie Er”.

Atmosphere Terminator! ‘New Super Mario Bros. Wii’ turtle dances into latest meme shake?It’s all about jumping up in court funerals

“New Super Mario Bros. Wii” has recently created a wave of “Koopa Troopa Dance” (Koopa Troopa Dance) memes in Europe and the United States. No matter what the occasion, as long as the game’s background music is in place, swing your hands to play witty ! New Super Mario

Russia legislates to ban LGBT-related game The Last of Us

It is not uncommon for games to contain LGBT elements in modern games, but recently it has been reported that Russia, a big Eurasian country, plans to expand the scope of the “LGBT game sharing ban” to minors to all adults, and also proposes a proposal for LGBT-related games. list, is discussing whether to

Crazy live host “any% no injuries and zero deaths” broke through 7 soul-based games of the FS agency for 120 days and cried with joy

For players who challenge the game to break through the game, “maintain the first class without upgrading” plus “No Hit Run” can be said to be the most difficult conditions for self-abuse, especially when FromSoftware emphasizes players’ operating skills The difficult 3D action “Soul System”

YT creators create the PS1 version of God of War: Ragnarok

SIE’s masterpiece “God of War: Ragnarok” has a good reputation after its launch. Not only is it a game that players have been playing like crazy recently, but it was also shortlisted for ten awards including “Best Game” in The Game Awards 2022, which was just released.And players’ love for this game is obviously not

From Notre Dame to the Eiffel Tower! “Master of Monuments Restoration” Steam Early Access Recreates the Old Building’s Former Glory

“Everything can be simulated” Polish publisher PlayWay SA launched the 3D management and construction simulation game “Monuments Flipper” with the Steam Early Access version today (15th), allowing players to professionally restore craftsmen’s

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy