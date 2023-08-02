Creality K1 / Max buy cheap from 529€ (08/2023)

Creality has been known in the 3D printer sector for several years, many devices, but many are also quite similar. With the biggest competitor Bambu Lab, which is currently pushing forward and presenting, some manufacturers are rethinking. So does Creality. And whoops, a K1 series is being launched that also wants to impress with technology and high speed.

Specifications of the Creality K1 & K1 Max

Creality K1 Creality K1 Maxprinting techniqueFDM, (Fused Deposition Modeling) design typeX/Y Coreprinting surface220 x 220 x 250 mm300 x 300 x 300mmDimension printer / weight355 x 355 x 480mm / 12,5 kg435 x 462 x 526 mm / 23 kgPrint Speed ​​/ Acceleration ≤600 mm/s, / ≤20.000 mm/s²accuracy ±0,1 mmlayer height0,1 – 0,35 mmExtruderTwo speed direct drive extrudernozzle size0,4 mm, 1,75 mm FilamentNozzle temperature≤300℃≤300℃print bed temperature≤100℃≤120℃volume during operationnot specifiedSoftwareCreality Slicer 4.3, Creality OSFeaturesfully assembled & calibrated self-diagnosis at the push of a button 4.3″ color touchscreen fully automatic leveling automatic resonance compression double-sided component cooling PEI spring steel pressure bed, flexible filament sensor LIDAR sensor integrated camera air cleaner / housing filter LED kitconnectionWLAN, USB, App/WEB connectionpower consumption 350W1000W

It is a well-known fact that competition stimulates business. After Bambu Lab hit like a bomb with the X1, many or some manufacturers are following with similar projects and 3D printers. Among them Creality, who have been quite successfully involved in the 3D printing market for 9 years now and have already provided exciting or unique printers.

Up to 600mm/s printing speed

Fast faster the fastest. So far, at least to my knowledge, no Creality printer has been able to print at this speed. In other words: a normal Cartesian printer with 50-60mm/s speed needed 1h 15 min for one Benchy. The Creality K1 just do it 13 minutes….😱 Ok, the Bambulab X1 didn’t really take any longer.😋

If you compare that with the already quite fast Ankermake M5, this one needs almost leisurely ones 41 minutes for a benchy.

The speed of printing is not only made up of the pure movement speed, but also of the acceleration and how much material in the melting chamber can be melted by the ceramic heater for printing.

That’s how he should 190g light Direct extruder print head should in just 0.03 seconds on the 600 mm/s achieve and thereby on an acceleration of 20.000 mm/s² come. The melting chamber is capable of a flow of 32mm³ through the printhead to care.

That is also the reason why the layer height between 0,1 mm and 0,35 mm is stated: more filament for thicker layers could hardly be melted and spread. For a good print quality, without strongly visible print stripes, one prints in one way or another only in a maximum layer height of 0.2 mm.

For the ventilation becomes direct in the housing and of course how usually direct am printhead taken care of. This should also ensure that the component cools down at the right time. A point that should not be underestimated, especially given the high printing speed.

Accurate printing, self-test & more

The fully assembled and already calibrated one X/Y Core Drucker uses one 220 x 322 x 250 mm pressure space. The K1 Max Offshoot comes with noticeably larger ones 300 x 300 300 mm around the corner. Both variants use one magnetic, flexible PEI spring steel printing surface, which can be easily removed as usual.

There is a colored button for operating the system 4.3 inch touch display available, at the touch of a finger a full automatic leveling of the print bed makes. You can also use keystroke a self test start that Checks extruder, heatbed, camera, fan, print bed calibration and G-sensor and reports any errors via the touchscreen.

The software used is now by the way Creality OS.

What is really exciting is the so-called “automatic resonance compression“ Features. The vibrations in the device are detected with AI support during printing and a created resonance, the the counteracts vibrations and so reduced and/or minimized to a clean print without Ringing to obtain.

WLAN, USB, App & Web

In order to be really flexible in printing, there is now also a Creality Cloud App/ WEB connection to conveniently control and monitor the print from there. Print jobs can be started and transferred via WLAN or, of course, in the classic way via USB stick.

Cluster control/monitoring of several K1 printers is also possible. When the print is complete, there is a push notification as well if the print deviates from the specification of the sliced ​​file.

In terms of software, you rely again on the specially adapted one Creality Slicer 4.3 which brings with it the corresponding specifications for the printer that is set in each case. You can now do the same variable line widths and Print speeds for different ubernadjust angle.

In the past I really liked using this slicer with other 3 printers. As long as the building base is halfway identical, very good printing results were obtained without major adjustments. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Sidewinder X2 or other printer.

What about LiDAR?

Bambu Lab has done it with the LiDAR sensor and checking the first print layer for the following perfect layers, of course Creality is no slouch. However, the sensor is not directly integrated in the K1, but can be purchased as an option. The same applies to a camera. How exactly the whole thing behaves is not known to us at the moment.

Who is for the K1 Max decides with the largest installation space, also gets the one LIDAR Sensor which monitors the first layer of the printer and independently creates the right flow amount of filament for a perfect filament flow and print. The accuracy here is 1 μm resolution. If it doesn’t fit and something goes wrong, the initial print is stopped immediately and you receive a push message on your smartphone or PC.

Likewise he has K1 Max one Camera for one pressure monitoring integrated, but which can be ordered later for the normal K1 model.

Conclusion / assessment: buy XY?

Oh, that’s a hot fire in the oven, isn’t it? The price of the new printer is also extremely interesting. It is exciting to see the fact that one wants to compete with the P1P from Bambu Lab, not only technically, but above all in price. Good for the end user and buyer. 😜

If Creality also implements all that is advertised in clean, fast prints: then we have an extremely exciting and affordable example of a 3D printer. In contrast to the Kokoni SOTA, which will soon be launched on Kickstarter, promises a lot but doesn’t really have the know-how, I really trust Creality to do what’s advertised. They have been able to prove that in recent years.

What do you think of the new printer? What is your experience with Creality? Feel free to use the comment function under this post

