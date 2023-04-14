The new edition of the popular Ender 3 is a really good printer that is suitable for both beginners and advanced users and delivers decent print quality.

On Crealiity.com you can get the Ender-3 V2 for Creality’s 9th anniversary 219 € from a EU-Lager.

The very successful Creality3D Ender-3 now gets an improved, second version from approx. 219,00€ on Store.creality.com. The Creality3D Ender-3 V2 offers a new 32-bit mainboard that should now print quieter, has a new color display, as well as amenities such as the belt tensioners for the X and Y axes, a rotary knob for the filament feed or the practical toolbox in the printer.

Technical specifications

Creality Ender-3 V2 nozzle size 0.4mm Extruder MK10 Mainboard 32 Bit Silent Mainboard Technology FDM(Fused Deposition Modeling) Filament feeder Bowden Max. build volume/ print area 220 x 220 x 250 mm Max. Extrudertemperatur 255 ° C Max. Heizbetttemperatur 100 ° C Max print speed 180mm/s Autolevel sensor no, manual alignment

The 3D printing hobby is probably infecting more and more people. Anyone with a penchant for building, creating, crafting or painting will understand why. 3D printers are also getting cheaper (and better). Some of the Ender-3 series can be had for €160 or less. The new Creality3D Ender-3 V2 version is still a long way from that, because the device is still too new on the market for that. In contrast to more expensive printers, you have to build a lot more yourself here than just connecting the finished Z-axis construction with a few screws and plugging in a few cables.

Kit, but mostly understandable for beginners

The Ender-3 V2 kit requires a few more steps, but comes with a correspondingly illustrated manual in English/Chinese. Tutorial videos for assembly are of course already available. Basically, the construction is not an impossibility, especially since you are introduced to the printer step by step.

It took me about 1.5 hours to assemble it, but that was during a YouTube live stream with corresponding questions from the viewers. But I admit that at one point or another I was a bit at a loss as to exactly what the perspective of the instructions was meant to be. The display or the change from front to back view was not always optimal.

Quiet printing thanks to Silent Mainboard

From a technical point of view, Creality3D builds in specially developed mainboard with quiet (silent) stepper motors of the type TMC2208. This allows all movements and printing processes to work almost silently. Only the fan in the case is audible. A practical toolbox has also been integrated into the housing of the printer in order to conveniently stow spare parts or tools and have them immediately to hand.

The print bed was also slightly changed, only the dimensions of the print area 220x220x250mm remains the same. Otherwise became one Carborundum Glasauflage chosen, which absorbs the heat better and also lasts longer. The heating should take about 5 minutes.

The Z-axis will be included again V-Aluminium 4040 Profile constructed (as with the Ender 3-Pro already). Here comes an additional one Belt buckles as used on the printing bed. The belt tension can be adjusted very easily using a rotary knob. The Align the print bed however, happens again manually using the setting wheels on the underside.

Print head with MK10 extruder

The print head has also been revised and is now better closed and can be cooled in a more targeted manner. The maximal Temperature is also here at approx. 255°C, where that print bed up to 100°C can reach. I haven’t been able to find any information about the pressure nozzle used. Maybe this is one too MK10 Extruder.

Standard bowden feed of the filament

Die Filament feeder is the known Bowden System. Here Creality3D has a big, attachable knob included in the scope of delivery, which should simplify the insertion of the 1.75mm filament. So that the operation via display also works well, you have this LC-Display now also slightly improved. However, all entries still have to be made using the rotary knob. Unfortunately, a touchscreen is not installed. On the software side, there should also be a new UI, but I don’t have a comparison to the Ender-3.

Solid equipment with no special features

Creality3D dispenses with great additional features. It is only possible to continue printing after a power failure. In order to import the corresponding 3D data (STL, OBJ, gcode etc.), the micro SD port is used as usual.

A micro-USB port is available for a direct PC connection. The slicer program used is almost irrelevant. Here you can use Cura, Repetier-Host, Simplify3D or other programs. Last but not least, the power consumption should be mentioned: a maximum of approx. 350 watts are drawn from the power supply.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Anyone who was happy with the Ender-3 or modified it will certainly smile a little at the V2 model. However, if you want to start new, you get a nice complete package that you have to assemble manually, but is immediately rewarded with good print results. I’ve already completed the setup and a first test print. More will follow in due course. 😉

Short summary of the structure and the print results after longer use

The structure was usually designed without major problems, but two steps were not always clearly recognizable in the instructions, but with a little thought and looking around, they could be implemented. The whole process can be seen in our live unboxing and assembly video on Youtube.

The first print was done without any problems after assembly. The alignment of the print bed has to be done manually, but is not a problem.

The print quality can be consistently described as good, sometimes also as very good. Really worth seeing for an entry-level device. There were no problems after assembling and printing for a long time.

However, the quality of the prints depends largely on the slicer used. here I relied on the customized version of Creality, which is essentially based on an older Cura version. However, without adjustments, the results are better than the worse-improved current Cura. There the results vary depending on the latest version.

So far the Ender-3 V2 hasn’t let me down. Depending on what you print, the print speed must of course be adjusted. The slower you print, the cleaner the result. But the same goes for any other printer. For my big Terminator 1:1 3D printing project he did a good job. Only for the small parts, of course, I had to print everything larger with the Artillery Sidewinder X1 because the print area was too small.

Features