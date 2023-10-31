Create a learning library with screencasts

Many of us today work on screens and with numerous software applications and apps. Whether you are an employee of a large company or a sole proprietor, maintaining an overview and knowing all the steps and functions is a challenge. Screencasts are suitable for acquiring new knowledge or retaining existing knowledge. Stored and sorted in a digital learning library, you can access it around the clock and quickly find answers to questions or solve problems. That’s how it’s done:

Creation of an informal learning library with screencasts

Step 1: Create the screencast / learning content

With screen capture software like Snagit, you can quickly capture screenshots or screen videos of your computer screen, demonstrate processes, and save best practices. Your users can view this learning content when they need it – around the clock and from anywhere. A digital learning library is therefore perfect for hybrid teamwork and asynchronous work and can save time and resources.

It becomes even more user-friendly if you annotate your screen recordings, add lists or add an audio comment. All of this and much more is possible with the current Snagit.

Create a digital learning library with Snagit

Try out how easy it is to create and edit screencasts.

Download the free trial version now

Step 2: Upload the learning content

There are various hosting platforms that are suitable for permanently storing and retrieving digital learning media. The best known is certainly YouTube, but it also has alternatives. First, you should ask yourself who should have access to your learning library and whether your screencast videos should be publicly available.

Screencast.com is, for example, a hosting platform designed precisely for sharing videos and screenshots with a team. It offers easy media management and videos created with Snagit can be uploaded to Screencast.com directly from the app.

Step 3: Organize the learning content

Organize your learning media so that your users can easily find the topic they want. On Screencast.com, for example, videos can be listed by topic, time or author. Images can be organized into folders. Some learning content fits thematically into several areas and can be contained in different playlists or folders.

A short introduction to a topic or playlist is recommended. When designing your introduction, focus on the level of difficulty of the learning material.

Some platforms offer the option to mark the learning content with tags. All platforms should allow titles to be entered for individual learning media. Titles and tags help learners find media faster. Your digital learning library will quickly become an essential part of your corporate knowledge management.

Step 4: Show your learning content

Give your viewers an individual link or make your media publicly visible to everyone. You alone decide who should have access to the content. It is also possible to set up different security levels with password protection.

Digital learning on demand and with moving images has become established not only in companies and educational institutions, but also in everyday life. Learning is a lifelong and very individual process. The more flexible the offer, the easier it is for learners to decide when, where and what they want to learn.

With Snagit to the digital learning library

With Snagit you can quickly capture and explain digital processes. You can create easy-to-understand instructions for your learning library in no time. Get your free trial today.

Download free trial

Share this: Facebook

X

