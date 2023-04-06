What are watermarks for and whether to remove them

If you frequently work with web or stock images, you’ve probably come across watermarks. Originally, paper watermarks were used to identify a specific paper mill. Even in the digital world, watermarks are important elements for tracking and protecting images and media. Here we explain exactly what watermarks are, how you can create and insert a watermark yourself and whether you can remove watermarks.

What is a watermark?

Watermarks originally come from the printing industry and designate figurative marks that are embossed directly into the paper. Watermarks in the paper are almost transparent, like water (hence the name) and often only visible when looking at the sheet holding paper in front of the light. Today, analogue watermarks on paper are primarily used for security purposes, for example to mark banknotes, stamps or important documents.

Watermark on a $100 bill.

The idea of almost invisible marking is also often used digitally: With digital watermarks, important information such as copyright or originator is written into the media data in such a way that the media information on the image or video and the digital watermark can no longer be separated from one another. There is a separate method for creating and inserting a watermark for each media type – whether image, audio or video.

What are digital watermarks for?

Watermarks are often used by photographers or designers to creative works individually and to prevent the unwanted digital distribution of images, photos or videos. This is also the case for stock images from image banks that have a digital watermark embedded in the preview image: users can download a watermark-free version of the file if they purchase a license for the image.

Left: image with watermark – Right: purchased image without watermark

In addition to artists and creative people, software providers also use digital watermarks to protect their own products from misuse. For example, some video or image editing software, such as Camtasia, will automatically add a watermark to images created or edited with the software media files marked as long as users work with a free or trial license.

In general, watermarks are used to protect against unauthorized copying, distribution and use of copyrighted content and are intended to encourage you to purchase a license to use an image, video or software.

Add a watermark to an image

Watermarks sometimes look quite complicated. However, with an image editing program like Snagit, you can easily create a watermark and then place it on the original image:

First create the watermark as a new image. Logos or lettering with low opacity and a transparent background are well suited for this. Then open the original image, copy the watermark image and paste it into the original image. Finally, save both images on an image layer.

Alternatively, open your original image and insert text or lettering directly into the image as a watermark, if possible with a transparent background. This short movie shows you how to add a watermark in Snagit:

Add a watermark to an image with Snagit

If you have multiple images that you want to add a watermark to, Snagit offers convenient batch processing.

Add watermark to video

Of course, you can also add a digital watermark to a video. There are two options for this:

Your video editing program allows you to activate a watermark in the settings. Then you can directly upload the watermark and put it on the video. You create a separate track for the watermark or for the copyright information in the timeline of your video editor. Then place the watermark file in that track.

Add a watermark to a video with Camtasia

In the video editing software Camtasia, the function for inserting a watermark is already integrated in a user-friendly way. Once you have finished editing the video and want to save or export your video, you have the option of adding a watermark to the final video:

Choose Export > Local File.

A window opens with the production assistant. Here, select Custom Settings from the drop-down menu and then click Next.

In the next window check the box for Insert watermark and select the watermark to insert via the image path.

You can then customize your watermark, scale it, and make other settings. In the preview image, you can already see how the watermark will be inserted into the video.

Once you have made all the custom settings for exporting your video, click Finish. Your video file will now contain the watermark.

Add watermark to YouTube video

If you run a YouTube channel for your business, you can add a branding watermark here too:

To do this, log into your YouTube account. In YouTube Studio, go to My Channel > Customize > Branding > Watermark on video. Upload your watermark, for example your logo or the lettering of your channel name, measuring 150 x 150 px (maximum file size: 1 MB).

You then choose when the watermark will appear: at the end of the video, at a specific start time, or throughout the video. The watermark automatically links to your YouTube channel.

A watermark can also be used for branding in the video by associating the watermark – for example your logo – with your video channel, your website or a call to action:

Video branding with watermarks

Many online videos or videos on social media have a logo or company name or similar displayed in the margins. In addition to copy protection, this form of watermark is primarily used for branding. The watermark (logo, lettering or company brand) is usually not transparent, but stands out clearly from the video content. A link from the watermark often leads to a company website, social media account, or marketing promotion.

In the video editing program Camtasia, these branding watermarks can be inserted very well with interactive hotspots. Read the tutorial how to add interactive watermark to video step-by-step.

Can I remove watermarks?

As already written, watermarks serve to protect copyrights and to restrict and complicate the unauthorized copying or use of media or programs. A watermark is usually not that easy to remove from an image, video or audio file. The watermark is usually written into the file information in such a way that it can no longer be distinguished from the actual media information separately can be.

Of course, you have the option of removing watermarks in images through complex image editing by editing or replacing the corresponding image areas with watermarks. You can also go through Changing the image or video section cut off a watermark. However, you should be aware that by distributing such edited files you are violating copyright law.