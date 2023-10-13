Create effective training materials with Snagit

Training documents, manuals and work instructions make it easier for your employees to get started with new work processes. At the same time, training documents and written instructions serve as a valuable store of knowledge, can save a lot of time during training and ensure smooth processes in the company. Give your colleagues the information they need to do their jobs effectively and efficiently. We’ll help you get your training materials up to speed.

Why should you create internal training materials?

When it comes to explaining operational processes, programs, systems and applications, clearly understandable training documents and employee handbooks are irreplaceable. Written instructions ensure consistent processes and efficient workflows – and have a positive effect on productivity and quality levels.

Training documents and detailed work instructions serve as a guide for new employees during their induction and as an important reference for experienced employees. They ensure that no important information is lost when experienced employees leave, serve as a knowledge store and are a central pillar of a company’s knowledge management. And in contrast to verbal instructions, written work instructions or process descriptions leave no room for interpretation and ensure a consistently high quality of work processes.

In addition, as part of quality management, it is mandatory for many companies to create procedural instructions or process descriptions in order to fulfill documentation obligations or legal requirements.

Create training documents in 5 steps

1. Plan the content and structure of your training materials

Good instructions explain in just a few steps how a process or activity should be carried out. Everything the reader needs to know is described clearly and in an easy-to-understand manner and substantiated using examples. Training documents are usually structured according to thematic aspects. The individual steps are listed in chronological order. 10 or fewer steps are ideal. For complex processes that require more explanation, the content can be divided across multiple documents. First, write down the steps you need to include in your training materials.

2. Plan the illustrative visuals

The best training materials use illustrative images to illustrate steps and instructions. Studies show that people absorb information faster and remember it longer when it is conveyed visually.

Plan which images, screenshots and pictograms you would like to use as illustrative images to visualize the individual work steps. They help the reader orientate themselves and offer reassurance that they are on the right path.

Screenshots and screen videos are irreplaceable, especially when it comes to instructions for software programs. But visual media can also be effectively integrated into training materials in other areas, be it for training new employees or as an explanatory video for complex processes.

Snagit for screenshots and screen videos

Use Snagit to create visual content for your training materials. Record the screen and edit screenshots or videos in Snagit Editor by adding arrows, explanations, and bullets.

Try it now for free

3. Collect screenshots and other imagery

Photos, graphics and screenshots are ideal for creating clear training documents, process descriptions or work instructions and for illustrating individual steps. For example, if you are creating work instructions that explain how to use a computer application, it is a good idea to include a screenshot of each step or record the entire process in a screen video.

With Snagit, you can easily capture relevant content on your screen using the Capture window or record a short video of your screen. But you can also prepare existing photos and graphics in Snagit for your training materials. Go on File > Open and select your image from the corresponding folder.

4. Edit the artwork

In order to present content as meaningfully as possible, screenshots and images often need to be slightly edited. Use arrows, callouts, borders and text elements to highlight important things in your training materials. Snagit also gives you the ability to simplify images by removing or blurring sensitive or unnecessary information, as this example shows:

A big advantage of these simplified graphics is that they stay relevant longer. This is especially important for screenshots of software applications, where new versions can affect the layout. With simplified graphics, you don’t have to revise your training materials every time just because the software is updated.

Snagit for image editing

Add callouts, bullets, arrows, and other graphical elements to your artwork, or create simplified graphics that stay relevant longer.

Try Snagit now

5. Combine everything into clear training documents

Once you’ve planned the content and collected and prepared your imagery, all you have to do is put it all together. Sounds like a hassle? Don’t worry, Snagit’s Combine Images feature lets you create visual guides in just a few clicks. It’s that easy:

To combine images into a visual guide in Snagit:

In Snagit Editor, click Create > Image from Template. Choose one Layout for your instructions and click Create. Drag the images from the Snagit tray to the correct one Position of the layout. Add Descriptions Add to the pictures and complete the title your instructions. Do they fit Fonts and colors for background and work step numbering.

Export Save the file as a PDF and save the file as SNAG (or SNAGPROJ for Mac) for later updates.

You can also use our tutorial for creating visual instructions.

Design your own training materials

Whether you want to write a quick guide to a workflow or create a standard work instruction, Snagit is the ideal tool. Download the free trial and see how easy it is to create engaging training materials with Snagit.

Snagit for training materials

Using a screen capture and image editing software program like Snagit, you can create manuals and training materials with little effort.

Get your free trial

Share this: Facebook

X

