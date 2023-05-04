Create secure, hack-proof passwords, Ermes advises

Ermes Cyber Security has compiled the 10 tips to create secure and foolproof passwords through simple tricks or solutions such as software password managers.

According to a report from Verizon, 81% of cyber attacks are caused by weak or stolen passwords, 65% of users use the same password for more than one account. On any platform accessed today, from e-mail to social networks, from banking applications to e-commerce sites and so on, it is necessary to enter authentication credentials in order to access a personal area containing specific information about the person, as well as associated financial information. A weak password, therefore, could have very serious consequences.

Ermes Cyber Security has compiled a list of practical tips to keep in mind to create strong passwords.

Password length matters: the longer the password, the more difficult it will be to decipher: it is recommended to use a password that has a minimum length of 8-12 characters up to 20.

You should avoid using the same password for more than one account: each account must have its own specific password, otherwise, once that is discovered, the hacker will have access to all accounts. Password managers can be used in these cases to help create and store strong passwords.

Passwords must be complex, that is, they must be at least eight characters long and include letters, numbers, and symbols; Don’t use common words or obvious number sequences like “123456”, as these are some of the most common and easily guessed passwords. Also, it’s best to avoid using words that are in the public domain or that can be easily associated with the person, such as the birthday date or the dog’s name.

You must not use personal information such as first name, last name, date of birth, name of spouse or children.

Create secure, hack-proof passwords

Change your password regularly helps prevent its violation in the long run – it is advisable to do this at least once every three months.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your password by requiring the use of a second authentication factor, such as a verification code sent to your phone or a fingerprint.

A randomly generated password, using a combination of numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, and symbols, it’s one of the safer options. An example of a randomly generated password might be something like “sZb#kT%8!7hN” which is hard to remember but highly secure.

Another solution can be a passphrase, a series of random words strung together to create a password. Phrases are as secure as random-character passwords, but are easier to remember. For example, the phrase “three pink kittens” can be converted into the password “3 Pink Kittens!”. This type of password may be easier to remember and therefore less likely to feel the need to write it down in third-party files.

A useful technique to create a strong password, but easy to remember, is to use the first letters of a significant sentence: for example, “My first dog was called Fido” becomes “IMpcscF!”.

A password manager – such as the aforementioned 1Password or LastPass – can help create and store unique and complex passwords for each account as if it were a digital safe: these are programs or apps that store the login credentials in a secure and encrypted way and the user will have at your disposal all your passwords whenever you need them.