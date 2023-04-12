Video clips and short videos are more popular than ever due to their rapid spread across the internet and social media platforms. But that too Creation of video clips is so easy nowadays that even amateurs can produce high quality short videos. Read how to make a short video clip from your recorded material and which programs are suitable for this.

How to successfully create a video clip: prerequisites

The term video clip originally comes from the music sector and initially meant music videos – some of us may still remember the advent of TV stations such as MTV, which broadcast the format Music video made popular. With the Internet and video platforms such as YouTube or Vimeo and the easy distribution of video clips via social media channels such as Instagram or TikTok, short videos can be found in almost all areas today. What’s mean about video clips is that they only few minutes and, as in the early years, are often accompanied by music or sound.

To create a video clip do you need basically just a recording device and video editing software: your smartphone is probably enough for video recording, because nowadays videos can be recorded in very good quality with almost all models. Video editing software is also no longer a luxury item. Many video editors are now so user-friendly that even non-professionals can achieve good results with them.

Steps to create a video clip

Many video editors work on a similar principle and usually require the following steps:

She upload your video content. These are usually displayed in the video software as track 1 in a timeline. She edit the video content by cropping and trimming it. She add to more content like Sounds, Musictransitions, text, subtitles or animations and insert new tracks in the timeline. you fine-tune your content, check over Transitions and synchronization of video, music and text/subtitles. She export the final video clip as a file, for example in MP4 format, or upload the video clip to platforms such as YouTube.

Programs to create a video clip

Your smartphone may already offer basic functions for video editing such as cropping, trimming or filters. However, if you want to combine several video recordings into one video clip or add additional content such as music, animations or text, you need one Videoeditor.

A free option for Windows is Windows Movie Maker: you can use it to cut videos, add effects and transitions, and export files. Unfortunately, the maker is now getting on in years. The last update was in 2012.

You’ll have to dig deeper for Adobe products like Premiere and Spark, which are also used by professionals and need some training. There are also offers in the middle price segment, such as Camtasia from TechSmith. The advantages: You only pay a one-time fee (or use a free trial version first), the functions are easy to use and you get many assets and templates such as music, sound, stock videos and designs included.

Further functions in Camtasia Video Editor:

Import or use video, audio or image files from computer, mobile device or cloud Stockvideos from the TechSmith library in the video clip.

from the TechSmith library in the video clip. Use the extensive TechSmith library for music and sound effects or make your own Audio recording with your microphone. Importing and editing the audio track is child’s play.

or make your own with your microphone. Importing and editing the audio track is child’s play. Join us Callouts, shapes, arrows and animations attention to important sections of the video clip.

attention to important sections of the video clip. Use more than for transitions 100 different templates from the TechSmith library.

from the TechSmith library. Add subtitles to increase your user group so that your video can be viewed on the go and without sound, for example.

Optimize the sound quality of the video clip: Reduce background noise, adjust the pitch and use many other sound editing functions.

of the video clip: Reduce background noise, adjust the pitch and use many other sound editing functions. Upload the video clip directly to YouTube, Vimeo, Screencast or your website or export the video as an external file.

You have great video material or a music or sound recording and want to make a short video out of it? Then there is no better time than now to start your video clip.