What are the requirements for the companion that creative workers desire? Film director Xu Zhiyan, music producer Yu Jialun, and digital new media creative director Zeng Weijie answered this question in the Zenbook Pro co-creation experiment project[21 days]. Three creators from different fields go into their daily life to find inspiration, store them one by one, accumulate them, and then turn them into works. Everything happens naturally on the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED creator laptop.

In recent years, ASUS has been actively creating series of notebooks for creators, including ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro, Vivobook Pro and other series. The newly launched Zenbook Pro 16X OLED this year not only makes visual creative workers “can’t go back after using it” with its 4K OLED screen, but also the intuitive operation of the ASUS Dial drawing knob, a number of first-of-its-kind designs and top-level performance, it also allows the creative situation to unfold anytime, anywhere. .

It can be designed according to the needs of the creator, because the product designer also has the pondering and needs of the creator. ASUS product designers Chen Weiquan and Zhang Zhihan said that the inspiration for designing and creating laptops all came from their usual usage behavior.

Product Designer: I also need a powerful laptop!

Zhang Zhihan mentioned the Zenbook Pro co-creation experiment project[21 days]in his opinion, the project reflects the core spirit of ASUS Creator series notebooks, “The three creators all said that creation actually comes from life. This is the same as when we design laptops. What kind of problems we encounter in our work and what we want to improve, part of our daily life will be transformed into the entry point of the next generation of products. Whether it is creation, product design also Well, that’s how it came.”

The birth of a new computer, from design to mass production, takes an average of less than a year. The first step in developing an idea is that the design team will first brainstorm internally, and the designers will gather around to discuss the problem that the new laptop wants to solve. Various functional designs, while defining what kind of usage scenarios, which consumers, and so on. All ideas, stick it all over the wall with post-it notes, and then slowly converge.

“The function is generally determined before entering the modeling.” The modeling steps are hand-painted draft, 3D draft, solid model, and then model verification. Chen Weiquan joked that this stage is “internet fight”. In the next step, the R&D department will be included in the team to discuss the feasibility.

They themselves are deeply aware of the need for high-performance laptops. “In our work environment, we need laptops with high performance.” Chen Weiquan said that they often use rendering (rendering), and rendering consumes power, but at the same time It is necessary to carry the picture everywhere to discuss with various departments, out of its own needs, looking forward to a higher-end performance notebook.

Another example is the color rendering that visual workers care about most. Zhang Zhihan said that designers have high requirements for color, so the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED uses a 4K OLED screen. The 4K OLED screen is not only PANTONE certified to provide accurate and excellent color, but also reduces harmful blue light by 70% to protect eyes.

However, laptops are light and easy to carry, which is often a limitation of performance improvement. The first cracking method they came up with was a unique heat dissipation design. “In the beginning, I wanted to lift the keyboard and OLED screen to make the heat dissipation better.” The most striking thing about Zenbook Pro 16X OLED was born:The raised keyboard design not only conforms to the optimal ergonomic 7-degree inclination, but also works with ASUS IceCool Pro cooling system and AAS Ultra design to increase airflow by 30%, greatly improving heat dissipation.

ASUS IceCool Pro cooling system and AAS Ultra are designed to support optimal performance and give users an ergonomic experience.

Innovation is often unimaginable at the beginning. They said that when the proposal was handed over to the R&D department, everyone was not sure that this way of lifting could be done? “I haven’t done it at all, it will be difficult.” Chen Weiquan further explained that the hinge design of the general notebook will connect the screen to the body, but in order to make the heat dissipation effect better, the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED design team insists on using the hinge lift design. With the efforts of the team, breaking through the limitations, going back and forth many times, and confirming that other lifting methods are not better than the original design team’s proposal version, this lifting design of the innovative industry was officially unveiled.

Let the creator’s path to develop freely and efficiently

In addition to efficiency, the design team also cares about efficiency. Those shortcut keys that are often used to process files, Control+C, Control+V…, and the mouse, Chen Weiquan admitted that for designers, they are not the most needed keys and functions. The work efficiency can be further improved, so I came up with a new structure.”

For example, the ASUS Dial drawing knob on the upper left of the touch panel is tailor-made for creators. By turning left and right, you can quickly zoom in and out of images, operate the timeline, brush size or brightness settings, allowing you to edit videos. , drawing and other operations become intuitive and easy.

The innovative ASUS Dial Drawing Knob allows precise control of creative parameters in Adobe® applications.

Starting from personal experience, Chen Weiquan said that there are many creator platforms today, and the creation ecology is different from the past. Internet celebrities and YouTubers have jumped to the first place in their dream careers, and more and more people yearn to become freelance creators.“The ASUS Dial drawing knob is a design that we want to bring in people who are making videos (become creators).” He expects that ASUS Dial can make the path for creators to develop wider, smoother and easier to walk, which is to open up creation The key to the door.

As for the position of the ASUS Dial drawing knob, the decision was made after testing by someone, which is also about the efficiency of the creation. “Other fingers use Control+C or Control+V, but the thumb and index finger can be directly operated without moving. ASUS Dial, don’t waste a finger.”

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features many first-of-its-kind designs, all of which demonstrate the ASUS design team’s ambition to advance the performance and efficiency of the Creator Series laptops.

It’s just that the way of advancement is not linear, and it is often a constant back-and-forth between ideas from the design team, field adjustments, and feedback from the R&D department. “This job is a complex and systematic interlacing.” The two said with a smile that making a product is a process of repeated choices, because in the limited space of a laptop, it is impossible to cram all functions.

The trade-off is not even the result of quantifiable value. For example, the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED has six speakers, four more than the average laptop, and has Harman Kardon certification and Dolby Atmos® surround sound. For this sound effect, music producer Yu Jialun was also very amazing in the[21 Days]co-creation plan.

But in addition to hardware, the key to creating high-end laptops is to consider more user experience: “Actually, the more expensive and high-end products, the better the perceptual experience must be, that is the key to victory.” Zhang Zhihan and Chen Weiquan are also correct Therefore, it is very persistent in creating an atmosphere.

Breathe calmly together and accompany the creation of daily life

Regarding the sense of atmosphere, in addition to sound effects, lighting effects are also an important part. Zhang Zhihan said that the design team’s effort in lighting effect design is second only to the keyboard lift function. The sense of technology between the two, he took the car as an example. Usually, the lights will flash when the car is unlocked. This ingenuity is also put into the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED. “The moment the computer is turned on, it brings the creator a different experience atmosphere.”

There are different scenarios for the White RGB smart lighting effect, one of which is the “breathing” scenario, where the lighting effect slowly flashes and turns off, as if breathing. Why do you have this special situation setting? “Because it makes laptops look alive. We all love breathing light.”

Maybe this is the most appropriate angle to know Zenbook Pro 16X OLED,“Actually, the original design of the entire notebook is the same as the smart lighting effect. I hope it will truly become a partner in the creator’s work, not an exaggerated existence, but a very practical existence that can help the creator.”

“This should be the product that is closest to the original proposal in the case I have done, with the highest degree of completion, which is full of a sense of accomplishment.” The original design of the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED creator laptop is to realize the creator’s dream, and The designer himself is the first dream come true. “Seeing someone else using my laptop in a coffee shop is full of relief and emotion.”

Finding the right partner is not easy. Perhaps because of this, creating a creator’s dream partner is also worth a dream. Pursuing efficiency together, or taking a deep breath and stopping to think together, the creator’s dream-making routine has become more three-dimensional.

