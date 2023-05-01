Creating a real digital workplace, what to do

Alberto Gazzani CInO of Archivaexplains how the use of tools, such as the DMS, that reduce or eliminate the activity of retrieving information should become the foundation of a true digital workplace.

A study conducted theLast year on Fortune 500 organizations, it revealed that a company’s employees spend an average of 4 hours a week switching between applications.

The need to find information is among the main causes of this inefficiency . For this reason, the use of tools that can help reduce or eliminate this wasteful activity acquires particular value. One of these is the DMS (Document Management System), or the document management platform.

Reduce inefficiencies and create a true digital workplace

The Document Management System must be the pivot of the digital workplace today. A digital workstation with which to manage processes related to corporate knowledge, formalized in documents and communications in general. Being able to consult the documents of interest on a daily basis, without having to go around the offices looking for them or without having to constantly change applications is in fact the first way to reduce inefficiencies.

What characteristics must a DMS have?

When working in a digital environment, the problem is often that you have many separate systems and managing credentials for each system is problematic. This is because everyone adopts a password policy different: from the point of view of double authentication factor, length, historicity and so on. Using a Document Management System that integrates the SSO (single sign-on) paradigm, it is possible that the credentials used within the company, for example to access Office 365, are the same. This, in addition to being more convenient for the user who does not have to remember a series of passwords, is above all important in terms of information security and governance of the authentication process.

Create a true digital workplace

Within the Document Management System there must also be another level of integration, which allows applications to answer to different functions and to communicate with each other. This allows, for example, that electronic signature, PEC or document retention are already natively connected functions. To these can be added applications developed by third parties, without neglecting the use of APIs (Application Programming interfaces), which allow interfacing with the outside world.

Avoid duplication

In this way the Document Management System becomes the single point of truth, or the point of entrance unique to all company information. Whether the user accesses in web-based mode or via API, the advantage is that of avoiding duplication of data or useless redundancies.