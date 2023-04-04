From the target group to the right mouse movements to effective effects

The video trend is unbroken: screencasts, i.e. video recordings of screens, are an important part of it. We have written down 8 tips for you to make the screencast a success. Learn how to record and design your screencast so that it resonates with audiences and is successful.

Tip 1: Define the goal and target group of your screencast

Before you start recording your screencast, you should spend some time in the Invest in preparation. This not only makes the final editing easier for you, but also contributes to the success of your screencast. To start, ask yourself the following question:

What goal and user action do I want to achieve with this screencast?

Screencasts can be used in a variety of ways, whether for online training and education, for communicating with colleagues and customers, or for recording PowerPoint presentations. The goals you pursue with a screencast can vary accordingly, such as:

The user should learn how to use the software.

You want to establish yourself as an expert in a field.

The user should register on a website.

The user should buy a product.

The user should subscribe to your video channel or sign up for a newsletter.

Just as important as defining your goal is to think about your target audience:

What prior knowledge does your target audience have?

What is the technical equipment of a typical user?

Where will users watch your screencast (in the office, on the go, on their smartphone)?

All of this affects the content of your screencast. If the screencast will probably be watched on the smartphone, especially on the go, you should definitely display subtitles and avoid too small details that would not be visible on a small screen. If your screencast is aimed at experts and, for example, explains a specific software problem, you can probably assume a certain level of expertise.

Once you have defined the goal and target audience of your screencast in more detail, you can structure your script or screenplay accordingly, at the end of which the Zielaktion stands: This can be the reference to the buy button, the registration for a newsletter or the subscription to your video channel.

Tip 2: Write a script or screenplay for the screencast

Without a script or screenplay, the screencast will lack structure and each shot will have a different outcome. The simplest variant of a screenplay is a list of keywords, what should be shown and in what order. It is better to write down beforehand what exactly is to happen on the screen and what text is to be spoken about it.

A good screencast isn’t just a list of features. He develops a story that takes the viewer by the hand and guides them through the screencast. For example, if a content management system is shown, a new page can be created and then filled with content. An attractive result is achieved in a very short time. In this way, the user can better imagine how he would work with the software than would be possible with a demonstration of the individual functions.

Write down what should happen on the screen and what text is spoken about it.

Each screencast should be as short and compact as possible. User attention and the time available to view a screencast are limited. As you create the script, you should consider whether each sentence is necessary or whether it can be made more concise.

Tip 3: Use suitable screencast software

Open source tools and web applications are only suitable for simpler screen recording. You should therefore think carefully about how much time you want to invest in creating the screencast and what quality the result should have. With a professional and versatile tool like Camtasia, you can achieve a better result with less effort and benefit from the integrated tools for subsequent editing and exporting of the screencast. In addition, Camtasia allows you to record a screencast directly in PowerPoint.

Screencast mit Camtasia Download the free trial for Mac or Windows and see for yourself how easy it is to record a screencast! Download Free Trial

4th tip: Pay attention to a top soundtrack

Excellent audio quality is one of the most important aspects of a successful screencast. Even a mediocre screen recording can still be a great experience for users with good audio. Poor audio quality, on the other hand, can ruin the best video recording.

So make sure you use a good microphone for your voiceovers and a quiet recording environment. The Camtasia Editor also offers many useful functions for post-processing your audio track.

5th tip: Show personality

The more you show of your personality, the more your viewers will feel personally addressed. The easiest way to do this is to record yourself via webcam and display the recording in a corner of the screen. If that’s too much for you, you can show your webcam only at the beginning and end of the screencast. This is wonderfully easy to do with Camtasia by enabling the Camera feature. If you decide to use the webcam: Make sure your face is well lit and make sure that the background is calm and as monochromatic as possible.

Enable the Camera feature in Camtasia to record the web camera in addition to the screen.

6. Tip: Pay attention to smooth mouse movements

Hectic mouse movements have no place in a screencast. The screencast looks much more professional with smooth mouse movements. Circular mouse movements are also unnecessary. If you would like to highlight certain details in the screencast, you can do this later when editing your screencast. If the cursor ever gets too jittery, you can fix it with Camtasia’s Cursor Compensation tool.

Tip 7: Use effects effectively but sparingly

If you’re a little more experienced, you can spice up and touch up your screencast with a few simple but effective effects. Not only can you compensate for a shaky cursor, you can also, for example, color-code the mouse pointer so that it is easier to see. You can also use elements such as arrows, boxes, info texts or callouts for emphasis or comments. But beware! Less is usually more. Effects can be very helpful, especially to clarify complex issues, but too many effects distract from the actual topic.

Tip 8: Add images, PowerPoint slides or videos to the screencast

Screencasts are not limited to just screen recording. Add your own images, logos, and graphics to your recording to make the video even more meaningful. Add background music or your own opening credits. PowerPoint slides can also be easily integrated into Camtasia projects.

The TechSmith Assets also provide you with numerous license-free video clips, intros, icons and pieces of music that you can use to enhance and enhance your videos.