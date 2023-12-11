Creating vector graphics: advantages and instructions

What are vector graphics suitable for and what makes them different from raster images?

When it comes to graphic formats, vector graphics cannot be missing. Vector graphics offer many advantages, especially for image types such as logos, illustrations or typographic designs. We summarize for you what vector graphics are, for which applications vector graphics are the better choice, how to create a vector graphic and when a raster graphic such as JPEG or PNG is more suitable.

What is a vector graphic?

As the name suggests, vector graphics contain vectors, i.e. mathematical descriptions. These vectors define how the points in the image are linked together to form lines and shapes and how these shapes are filled and outlined. Since vector graphics are based on mathematical formulas and not on pixels and a specific resolution like raster graphics, they can be resized without restrictions – i.e. enlarged or reduced – without losing quality. Vector images always have the same quality and sharpness regardless of their size.

If you have ever worked with Camtasia or Snagit, then you may already be familiar with graphical elements such as callouts: These are vector-based and can be resized as desired while maintaining the same quality.

What types of images are vector graphics suitable for?

Vector graphics are particularly suitable for images and graphics that need to be scalable and contain clear lines and shapes:

Logos usually contain clear shapes or lettering and should be scalable to different sizes – from small to very large – without loss of quality.

Illustrations and infographics usually consist of clear lines, shapes and text and benefit from the precisely scalable vector format.

Typographic designs with font and text design require razor-sharp letters of any size.

Technical drawings and diagrams depict measurements and technical details whose clear shapes can be scaled as vector graphics.

Animations, especially 2D animations with clean lines and shapes, can be easily adapted as vector graphics to enable fluid movements.

Vector graphics are less or not at all suitable for complex images such as photos or recordings with photorealistic details. Raster graphics are often more suitable here.

How is the vector file different from the raster graphic?

While vector graphics are based on mathematical formulas and relationships, raster graphics consist of pixels and are therefore also known as pixel graphics. The number of pixels per cm or inch determines the resolution and thus the quality and possible maximum size of the raster graphic. The pixels of a raster image are equipped with specific color and brightness values. The large amount of image information makes raster graphics ideal for complex and detailed images such as photographs. However, if you enlarge a raster graphic greatly (more than 100%), individual pixels may become visible and the image may appear fuzzy and blurry.

Another important difference between vector graphics and raster graphics concerns file size: vector graphics, based on mathematical descriptions, often have a much smaller file size than raster graphics, especially if they contain many pixels, i.e. are high resolution.

The most common graphic formats of raster graphics are JPG, PNG, TIFF and GIF.

How to create a vector graphic

To create vector graphics, you need suitable graphics software such as Adobe Illustrator, CorelDRAW, Inkscape (free open source software) or Affinity Designer.

Using the chosen tool and tools such as Pen, Curve and Shape Tool and Text Tool, create the vector shapes and elements. Edit and combine the shapes and elements as you wish.

Then fill the vector objects with color or gradients and define the contours. Effects and styles can also be applied.

Finally, save your vector graphic in a vector-based graphic format such as EPS (Encapsulated PostScript), AI (Adobe Illustrator), PDF (Portable Document Format) or SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) either on your computer or another storage location.

In any case, save the original file in the appropriate vector graphics software so that you can continue editing it after saving.

PDF as Vector Graphics

You may have been surprised that PDF is also a possible image format for vector graphics. In fact, a PDF can be a vector file. The PDF can also be a raster graphic or a combination of both. If the PDF file was created with a graphics program such as Adobe Illustrator and contains text and illustrations, it is likely a vector graphic. However, if the PDF contains photos or scanned documents, it is probably a raster image.

How to vectorize an image (PNG, JPG, PDF).

It is possible to convert a raster image – for example a JPG, PNG or PDF – into a vector graphic. As with creating vector graphics, you need suitable software such as Adobe Illustrator, CorelDRAW, Inkscape or Affinity Designer. Open the raster image in your chosen tool and use a tool like Image Trace to vectorize the image.

