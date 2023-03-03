<br />

Il creative confidence is a widespread interpretation of design thinking, with a very specific goal: stimulate an innovative entrepreneurial approach within organizations.

Compared to traditional problem solving, referring to a known problem to which a solution can be found, design thinking has revolutionized the way in which innovative ideas are generated and prototyped in the business context, thanks to its ability to look beyond the consolidated design schemes.

L’open approach of a discipline such as design thinking is natively predisposed to various interpretationssuch as creative confidence, which as the name suggests is essentially aimed at stimulating confidence in entrepreneurship within organizations.

At this juncture, traditional problem solving turns out to be too linear in its methodology to give space to that wide-ranging and unconstrained vision that sets itself in search of innovation, seen from a human-centric perspective, even before focusing on the solution to the problem.

Let’s see what the creative confidence method consists of and how it allows you to apply the criteria and techniques of design thinking to stimulate entrepreneurship in a business context.

The creative confidence method

Creative confidence uses the same techniques of design thinking with an approach aimed at enhancing its innate ability to generate that confidence with the creative processes that are the basis of any innovative experience.

Instead of focusing primarily on finding a solution, creative confidence aims to convey to stakeholders the sense of innovation itself, so that their thoughts and actions are truly directed towards proposals capable of creating a significant turning point with respect to the past, facing the challenges of the future with a view to success.

Innovating presupposes the adoption of a thought capable of departing from consolidated schemes, which often take the form of a comfort zone to which we all tend instinctively, almost as if we wanted to defend ourselves from the idea of ​​change, adopting only variations to what is already known, which instills a feeling of natural security. This approach, in addition to appearing limited in its innovative scope, tends to raise, often unconsciously, a series of cultural barriers that are often very complex to overcome.

For this reason, design thinking, in its most general sense, and creative confidence, in more detail, tend to take on a human-centric perspectivetrying to develop a feeling of empathy with those who are faced with a need for change.

To convince people to take different paths than usual, it seems necessary to understand and overcome the resistance to taking risks, the fear of failure and the difficulty of making a clear choice in all the ambiguous and uncertain situations that arise during the life cycle. creative.

The theoretical principles of creative confidence

One of the fundamental references for those who intend to approach the practice of creative confidence is the text of the same name by David and Tom Kelley, an experiential story in which the authors, deans of the discipline and still among the leading experts in the field of design thinking, describe their work in collaboration with the most important brands in the world.

These are the collaborations developed by IDEO, the design agency founded by David Keller, thanks to which companies like Apple have been able to change the history of business forever with truly innovative ideas, to the point of not being taken seriously enough by its competitors, many of whom have paid dearly for underestimating their possible impact on the future.

David Keller is also the founder of the Stanford d.school, almost unanimously considered the true cradle of design thinking. Keller’s approach is based precisely on the fact that anyone, in his own way, would be considered a creative, not just those working in the design disciplines.

Based on this assumption, it becomes easy to understand why heterogeneous figures are involved in the works that articulate the five phases of design thinking (empatize, define, conceive, prototype, test), ranging from C-Levels to end customers, as well as profession, which bears the burden of realizing the ideas validated following the brainstorming process.

To unequivocally convey the spirit that also animates creative confidence, we report two key points of the mission of the Stanford d.school, which connote design in a highly ethical key, recognizing it a very high responsibility.

«We believe that design can help us create the world we want. Design can make us creators to change the way we see ourselves and others. Design is full of optimism, hope and joy, which comes from a change that makes things real. We believe diversity leads to better design and opens up a wider range of creative possibilities.”

«The nature of design gives people the opportunity and privilege to shape the world they inhabit. This is power. In a just world, this power is shared, prioritizing the voices and ideas of those most affected by the intended and unforeseen effects of new projects. We aim to actively engage with and challenge the mentality that design can only be used by a privileged few»

The role of design thinking in companies

Design thinking appears to be an increasingly mature discipline in helping companies find solutions to their problems thanks to a creative and human-centric approach. In recent years, thanks to the contribution and influence of interpretations such as design sprint, creative problem solving and creative confidence, design thinking has acquired a character of credibility that makes it among the most popular methodologies when it comes to generating innovation in a business context.

Design thinking involves a very heterogeneous set of stakeholders, which includes professionals such as designers, entrepreneurs, engineers, teachers, researchers and many others. In fact, design thinking was born from the idea of ​​creating something made by people for people, for find solutions capable of successfully solving their needs starting from an empathic understanding of the needs themselves. This is exactly what companies are looking for when it comes to listening to their audience and proposing new ideas, capable of intercepting demand even before it is generated autonomously on the market.

According to data from the Design Thinking for Business Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, in business situations, creative confidence is mainly used by strategic consultants (54%), design studios (35%) and developers of technological solutions ( 27%).

While less widespread than rooted solutions such as design sprint and creative problem solving, the creative confidence model is in any case capable of assuming a considerable weight on the financial results of companies that choose to implement it as the basis of their innovation processes.

According to what reported by the Design Thinking for Business Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, creative confidence would affect 35% of the annual turnover of companies, a percentage of which 54.3% is concentrated in the People area (30.6% organization and processes and 23.7% corporate culture), 26.3% in the Solution area (of which 16.2% in services) and 19.4% in the Management area (of which 12.7% in business models).