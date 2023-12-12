Creative introduces the TWS Zen Air Plus and Creative Zen Air Pro • Techzilla headphones

Creative presents Creative Zen Air Pro e Creative Zen Air Plus, the new in-ear headphones that join the renowned Creative Zen family. Designed to elevate the everyday audio experience, they incorporate intuitiveness and innovation. Thanks to LE Audio with LC3 codec, 10mm dynamic drivershybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) with Ambient mode, Bluetooth 5.3 and AAC audio codeccombined with extended battery life, these earbuds offer a significantly improved audio experience at an affordable cost.

Creative Zen Air Pro Creative Zen Air Plus

Creative Zen Air Pro e Creative Zen Air Plus integrate Bluetooth LE Audio to ensure a superior wireless audio experience at significantly lower bit rates and with lower power consumption. LE Audio also supports seamless streaming of audio to an unlimited number of compatible devices, ensuring advanced connectivity for perfect movie nights with family and friends. Devices compatible with this technology open the doors to advanced features and explore the full potential of LE Audio.

Con driver 10mm custom dynamics, both Creative Zen Air Pro and Creative Zen Air Plus deliver an immersive audio experience, with deep bass and balanced melodies for complete audio. Hybrid active noise cancellation and Ambient mode let you immerse yourself in listening to your favorite songs or stay aware of your surroundings with a simple tap.

Designed for those who are always on the move, Creative Zen Air Plus and Creative Zen Air Pro are ready for action. Creative Zen Air Plus IPX4 certification makes it resistant to splashes of water, while Creative Zen Air Pro goes further with an IPX5 certification, ensuring greater water resistance. With extended battery life, the Creative Zen Air Pro offers an impressive total playback time of up to 33 hours, followed by the Creative Zen Air Plus with up to 32 hours of total playtime.

While both models share smart features, Creative Zen Air Pro stands out with Ultra-Low Latency Mode, smoothly syncing audio and video and reducing latency to soli ~20 msimproving the overall experience of movies, games and music.

Additionally, the microphone setup sets the Creative Zen Air Pro apart, boasting six microphones for effective noise cancellation during calls. Advanced deep neural network (DNN) noise cancellation technology, powered by artificial intelligence, improves the experience by eliminating background noise in real time.

On the other hand, Creative Zen Air Plus features six microphones with ENC technology, offering clearer voice calls by eliminating unwanted background noise.

Creative Zen Air Pro and Creative Zen Air Plus bring audio enhancement to everyday sound scenarios, making them the ideal choice for a superior audio experience anywhere, anytime.

Prices and Availability

Creative Zen Air Plus is available at the price of €59,99 on Creative.com. For more details, visit creative.com/ZenAirPlus.

Creative Zen Air Pro is available at the price of €69,99 on Creative.com. For more information, visit creative.com/ZenAirPro.

